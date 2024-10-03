Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 12:02 Uhr
Tea of a Kind: TOAK Adds Functional Energy Line Torch to Product Suite

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Today, Vessl, Inc. announced the introduction of TOAK Torch: a new energy hydration beverage line. TOAK Torch is now available for purchase as 24-cap refill packs in three new flavors: Spark (Watermelon), Flash (Fruit Punch) and Beam (Berry), or as a 6-cap starter kit that includes a reusable bottle.

TORCH Energy

TORCH Energy
6pk Starter Kit



Simply refill the reusable bottle included in the TOAK Torch starter kit and twist a TOAK Torch closure for a deliciously fresh RTD beverage packed with 100mg of caffeine. TOAK Torch features the patented Vessl® closure and delivery device, which helps preserve natural ingredients without the use of artificial preservatives and maintain the freshness of ingredients until the point of use.

About TOAK

TOAK is on a mission to reinvent the way customers enjoy their favorite drinks with Vessl®'s cutting-edge flavor cap technology. These innovative caps make staying refreshed and healthy easier than ever. Just attach a cap to your reusable bottle, twist it open, and watch as fresh ingredients mix instantly to create a perfectly blended drink.

TOAK offers three lines of products designed to suit every taste profile. Tea of a Kind Originals offer refreshing teas and invigorating yerba mates. For an added boost, TOAK Torch Energy drinks bring bold, energizing flavors to fuel your day, while Oasis+ Water Enhancers provide a revitalizing twist with electrolytes for improved hydration. Whether you're at the gym, in the office, or on the go, TOAK's lineup is designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, combining convenience with quality.

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately-owned company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and is on a mission to redefine eCommerce and challenge the disposable bottle paradigm. The company holds the exclusive global rights to the patented Vessl® closure and delivery device, designed to infuse concentrated ingredients at the point of use. By storing ingredients in an oxygen-depleted, UV-protected, and pressurized closure, Vessl helps preserve freshness and extend shelf life without resorting to artificial preservatives.

Vessl's innovative closure and delivery device is used with its flagship brand TOAK, and also on a diverse range of third-party applications worldwide, including The Glenlivet's Twist and Mix Cocktails by Pernod Ricard and Minel by Suntory. Potential applications include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, household cleaning products, and beyond. For further inquiries, please contact Vessl COO Daniel Montoya at (949) 678-7338 or daniel@vesslinc.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Montoya
COO
daniel@vesslinc.com

SOURCE: Vessl, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
