Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vici Energy Announces New Corporate Branding and Website Launch

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vici Energy, an integrated energy company, announced the launch of its new corporate branding and website as part of its ongoing strategic restructuring. This transformation aligns with Vici Energy's vision of 'Powering Growth, Pioneering Change' and reflects its commitment to evolving in an increasingly dynamic energy market landscape.

The refreshed brand unites Vici Energy's exploration, extraction, and trading activities under a cohesive identity. It highlights the company's core values and commitment to safe and secure operations, agile business practices, and sustainable growth.

As part of its future strategy, Vici Energy plans to expand its portfolio by investing in renewable energy and sustainable solutions. This includes diversification into solar, wind, and geothermal, complementing its conventional energy portfolio.

Today, the company trades over 24 million metric tons of crude oil and over 3 million metric tons of refined products and petrochemicals annually, with operations across South America, MENA, and APAC. Vici Energy's expertise spans production, storage, transportation, and risk management, ensuring energy remains affordable and accessible.

About Vici Energy

Vici Energy is a privately owned company committed to exploring, developing, and delivering renewable and conventional energy sources. Our goal is simple: to offer reliable, high-quality, and affordable energy. We prioritize emerging markets, using our local expertise to drive economic growth and create tangible value for our counterparts and the communities where we operate.

For more information, please visit https://www.vicienergy.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vici-energy-announces-new-corporate-branding-and-website-launch-302266637.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.