PR Newswire
03.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

G-P Recognized as the Highest Leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024

With this recognition, G-P has been named the highest EOR leader for the third consecutive year

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners), the recognized leader in the global employment market, today announced its recognition as the highest EOR industry leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

G-P Recognized as the Highest Leader in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

"G-P's broad array of solutions, strong focus on integrated technology, user experience, extensive global reach and deep industry expertise, has helped it emerge as a Leader in Everest Group's EoR Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. Furthermore, its ongoing investments, especially in advanced technologies such as AI, coupled with its strategic partnerships to provide differentiated offerings through its G-P Meridian Core and Prime products are highly regarded by clients," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

With this recognition, G-P continues to be the undisputed leader in all EOR analyst reports since their inception in 2020. In addition to Everest Group, G-P has been recognized as an industry leader in The IEC Group Global EOR Study 2024 and Nelson Hall's 2024 Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation report this year.

"G-P's recognition as the global leader by all analyst firms covering the EOR industry underscores our commitment to global employment and continued innovation in the space," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer at G-P. "We're leading AI innovation in global employment, enabling companies around the world to build, manage and optimize global teams quickly and compliantly with EOR, Contractor and Advisory Services."

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment provides the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global top tech and tech services providers, top locations, best-in-class products, and best-in-class solutions. This year's EOR Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a comprehensive global report featuring 20 solution providers, evaluating factors such as revenue, client base, year-over-year growth, operational scale, technological innovation, global reach, delivery capacity, and client satisfaction. Leaders are noted as providers that continue to maintain their stronghold in the market and are investing in proprietary technologies to differentiate themselves from other providers in the market.

Learn more about what sets G-P apart here: www.g-p.com

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to quickly and compliantly build and manage global teams in 180+ countries, regardless of entity status. G-P's industry leading SaaS-based Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor and Advisor products are backed by more than a decade of experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and insights from its proprietary generative AI knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

G-P, Global Made Possible

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522214/G_P.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913267/G_P_NEW_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-p-recognized-as-the-highest-leader-in-everest-groups-employer-of-record-eor-solutions-peak-matrix-assessment-2024-302266196.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
