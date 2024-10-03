Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2024 12:34 Uhr
Ministry of Culture: 'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' Mesmerizes London with Stunning Performance

Ministry of Culture

  • The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir dazzled the audience alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the renowned UK opera singer, Dame Sarah Connolly
  • A unique Saudi twist on Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" left the crowd in awe
  • The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The historic Westminster Central Hall resonated with the enchanting sounds of the 'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' last night, as the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The event marked a significant moment of cultural exchange and musical collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

The evening showcased the remarkable ability of music to transcend boundaries, as the audience enjoyed joint and solo performances highlighting traditional Saudi and British pieces. A number of songs were presented such as Addayt fi Margab, Crown Imperial, Pomp and Circumstance March No.4 and Zadok the Priest. Renowned UK opera singer, Dame Sarah Connolly, accompanied by musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Saudi National Orchestra delivered an operatic performance in Arabic from Zarqa Al Yamama.

A standout moment was the surprise rendition of Adele's global hit Rolling in the Deep infused with classical Saudi melodies, which left the audience spellbound. The performance not only highlighted the orchestra's talent but also underscored the unifying power of music in bringing people together.

Rooted in tradition, the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir has emerged as a cultural ambassador on the global stage, comprising over 100 musicians and singers. The orchestra embodies Saudi Arabia's commitment to preserving and showcasing its musical heritage.

Following acclaimed performances in Paris, Mexico City, and New York, the London concert continues the orchestra's international performances, celebrating the vibrant musical heritage of Saudi Arabia. The orchestra stands as a symbol of cultural exchange, demonstrating the ability of music to unite people across nations.

MediaContacts:?
intl.media@moc.gov.sa

About the Ministry of Culture:?
Saudi Arabia has a vast history of?arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing Saudi Arabia's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.?

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works towards the support of and preservation of a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expression for all.?

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: X @MOCSaudi

AbouttheMusicCommission:

The Music Commission, one of the Ministry of Culture's 11 sector-specific commissions, was launched in 2020 to oversee the development of the Kingdom's music sector.

The Commission is supporting the growth of a music sector that provides universal access to music education, empowers musical talent and contributes to the local economy. It aims to increase the economic contribution of the music sector through job creation, sector regulation and by building world-class infrastructure.

To learn more about the Music Commission, please visit https://music.moc.gov.sa/enand the commission's X @MOC_Music

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49a79c32-f207-424c-a726-28137da4c79c


