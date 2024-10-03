Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
03.10.2024 12:48 Uhr
Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism: A Cultural Gateway to China's Rich Heritage: "The Great Art of Dunhuang" Exhibition Opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Great Art of Dunhuang," a special exhibition ("the Exhibition") of Dunhuang's cultural artifacts, opened on September 20th at the China Art Museum (Shanghai Art Museum). The Exhibition, guided by Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, is part of the 35th Shanghai Tourism Festival and will be held for an extended period of three months through December 20th.

The audience is taking photos of the exhibits. (PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/shanghai_tourism/9295151-en-the-great-art-of-dunhuang-exhibition-opens-in-shanghai

Featuring rare artifacts from the Dunhuang Academy, the Exhibition combines these treasures with reproductions of classic caves, wall paintings, and colorful sculptures to bring an immersive "Dunhuang experience" to Shanghai.

"There are only four cultural systems in the world with a long history, vast territory, self-contained system, and far-reaching influence: China, India, Greece, and Islam, and there is no fifth; and there is only one place where these four cultural systems converge, which is the Dunhuang and Xinjiang regions of China," said Ji Xianlin, a renowned scholar and historian.

The Exhibition showcases 168 pieces of representative and rare artifacts, six of which are being unveiled for the first time in Shanghai. In addition, replicas of six Mogao Caves and precious manuscripts are well worth a visit. The entrance of the Exhibition is specially designed to recreate the Gobi Desert experience with soundscape features like the ringing camel bell, instantly transporting visitors to Dunhuang. This immersive experience is unfolded in four chapters:

  • Chapter 1 "The Silk Road - Dunhuang" traces the journey of Zhang Qian, whose expedition was considered to be the foundation of the first "Silk Road." As merchants from different countries expanded their exchanges, diverse cultures also converged in Dunhuang as it became more culturally prominent.
  • Chapter 2 "The Cave - Pure Land" serves as the Exhibition's centerpiece, featuring life-size replicas of six classic caves: Cave No. 285 from the Western Wei Dynasty, Caves No. 45, 320, 158, and 17 from the Tang Dynasty, and Cave No. 3 from the Yuan Dynasty.
  • Chapter 3 "The Encounter - Library Cave" showcases the encyclopedia of the Middle Ages, the discovery of No.17 Cave, and how the artifacts are brought back digitally.
  • Chapter 4 "Faith - Inheritance" centers on the generations of people who dedicated their lives to preserving the Mogao Caves.

Bai Jian, a counselor from the Gansu Province Cultural Relics Bureau, highlighted: "Dunhuang was the transportation hub between the West and East in ancient times, and it has been a witness of numerous cultural exchange and convergence efforts; Shanghai, on the other hand, is an international metropolitan and window for the world to see China, it's a city that's full of energy and charm where history, culture, economy and technology integrates, and the Shanghai Tourism Festival is a perfect opportunity to present the Dunhuang, a global IP, and facilitate in-depth exchanges and development."

For the exhibition, there are also several newly released cultural tourism products worth recommending. Overseas visitors who book designated hotels through Expedia can receive complimentary tickets to the exhibition. Additionally, with the Shanghai Pass - Dunhuang Dream card, introduced by Shanghai Jiushi Group, visitors can make payments at various venues, supermarkets, convenience stores, and more throughout Shanghai.

Cave 158, a renowned Nirvana cave in the Mogao Caves, features a 15.8-meter-long Buddha statue with a serene expression and a slight smile. (PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522572/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522573/158.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-cultural-gateway-to-chinas-rich-heritage-the-great-art-of-dunhuang-exhibition-opens-in-shanghai-302266719.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
