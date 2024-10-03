Military Makeover is one of America's leading** branded reality TV shows

Aires will incorporate Aires Tech EMF protection products into featured family's home

Episode will air on Lifetime and American Forces Network with promotions on high-profile media channels

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health*, has been invited to appear on Military Makeover with Montel®, America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand on the home front to members of America's military and their loved ones. The segment will include the Aires team incorporating Aires Tech electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation protection products into the home of the episode's featured family.

The Military Makeover episode featuring Aires is expected to have broad mass media reach, airing on Lifetime and American Forces Network, streaming on www.militarymakeover.tv, uploaded to the show's YouTube channel and promoted on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels, and available on the Military Makeover website on a dedicated landing page with the Aires video segment and links directly to the Aires website, all of which is expected to contribute to our ongoing efforts to establish Aires as a trusted and household brand name.

Carri Levy, Senior Associate Producer Military Makeover TV, commented: "Aires Tech, with their innovative technology, ensures peace of mind in a world surrounded by wireless signals, helping people stay safe and healthy in their daily lives. We are thrilled to partner with this innovative company to support military families, veterans, and individuals across the country by providing solutions that protect them and their loved ones from harmful electromagnetic radiation."

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "Partnering with Military Makeover is a natural fit for us. We already have an exclusive Aires discount program for current and former US Military members and their families. So when Montel's team reached out to us because they felt this particular family could really benefit from our EMF protection tech, we jumped at the opportunity. Now we're looking forward to meeting the family, the Military Makeover team, and Montel Williams this December. It'll be great to share our Aires Tech products."

The upcoming Military Makeover episode, and other appearances such as CEO Josh Bruni's interview on the "Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew" that aired on FOX Business Network in May 2024, are part of Aires' strategic effort to leverage mass market opportunities to reach and relate to everyday people. The effectiveness of these mainstream marketing efforts are also enhanced through our airesathletes program and our ongoing partnership investments with top athletes and leading sports leagues. By aligning the Aires Tech brand with exceptional peak performers who have organically approached Aires after being happy Aires Tech users, and who are always on the lookout for proven ways to improve their physical and mental well-being, we are building credibility and awareness in the eyes of everyday consumers who also value physical and mental well-being. By combining our focus on elite athletes with our efforts to reach mainstream consumers, we aim to systematically establish Aires Tech as a household brand name and as one of the only brands to consider in our market segment.

The episode featuring Aires will be filmed in December 2024 and air at a yet-to-be-determined time during the show's 41st season in Q1 2025. Stay tuned for more updates when the program and marketing campaigns go live.

About Military Makeover with Montel®

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading** branded reality TV show** that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation - and the lives - of these deserving families.

**Note: Based on original description provided by Military Makeover with Montel® and BrandStar. For more information, please visit https://militarymakeover.tv/promo.

About BrandStar

BrandStar are matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protects against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR)*. Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech and https://airestech.com/blogs/emf-101.

On behalf of the board of directors

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, future market position, growth, innovations, global impact, business strategy, product adoption, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225381

SOURCE: American Aires Inc.