BigHand Announces Strategic Partnership With DocStyle to Enhance Document Productivity Offering With Comparison and Repair Functionality

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / BigHand, a global leader in legal technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership with DocStyle, a leading provider of document comparison and repair solutions. This collaboration allows BigHand to integrate DocStyle's advanced features into its suite of document productivity tools, offering clients a comprehensive solution for document creation, styling, comparison, cleanup, and repair.





BigHand Logo

BigHand Logo

Building on BigHand's robust document productivity offering, which serves 1,200+ customers worldwide, the partnership provides advanced tools ensuring ease-of-use, best practices and consistency in document creation and delivery. This collaboration with DocStyle strengthens BigHand's portfolio, enabling their clients to maintain higher standards of accuracy, quality, and efficiency in their document processes. With BigHand acting as a reseller of DocStyle's solutions, the client experience will be seamless, with BigHand providing full implementation and support services directly.

The partnership follows a period of substantial growth for BigHand's Document business. Eric Wangler, Global President of Legal at BigHand, said, "Last year, we saw our Document business grow by 44% in new revenue. With our business surging in this way, it was a natural next step to offer our clients a complete solution when they transition to BigHand. By integrating DocStyle's cutting-edge comparison and repair technology, we now offer a full package that further elevates the client experience."

Chris Cangero, CEO of DocStyle, added, "We've worked alongside BigHand for several years and have cultivated a strong relationship. We've been collaborating behind the scenes, testing the market, and are already seeing clients taking advantage of this partnership. The legal community is already benefiting from our tools in conjunction with BigHand's powerful platform. Formalizing this partnership was a natural next step."

"At BigHand, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the best tools and experiences, ensuring they receive the greatest return on their investment. This partnership with DocStyle is fully aligned with our commitment to continuously innovate and offer the most comprehensive suite of productivity solutions to our clients," concluded Bri McCrory, CMO of BigHand.

About BigHand

BigHand is a leading global technology provider for legal professionals. With solutions ranging from lawyer and support staff resourcing, document creation, and matter pricing to business intelligence, BigHand helps firms optimize operations and deliver greater value to clients. BigHand's team of experts works with 4,200 global law firms, including 82% of Am Law 200 and 83% of UK Top 200.

For more information, visit BigHand.com, email briana.mccrory@bighand.com or follow BigHand on LinkedIn.

About DocStyle

DocStyle is a premier provider of document productivity solutions, offering advanced tools to legal and professional services firms worldwide. At DocStyle, we build smart products designed to help you improve your firm's drafting and review processes and solve problems when working with complex legal documents. Trusted by firms of all sizes, DocStyle delivers intuitive, easy-to-use solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing systems and workflows.

For more information, visit DocStyle.com, email marketing@docstyle.com, or follow DocStyle on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Briana McCrory

Chief Marketing Officer, BigHand

briana.mccrory@bighand.com

SOURCE: BigHand

View the original press release on newswire.com.