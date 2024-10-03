Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
03.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Introducing Dealnow: The First Safe and Instant Person-to-Person Online Vehicle Transaction Platform

Delivers Safe, Fast and Fraud-Free Vehicle Transactions - Offering Instant Documentation, Secure Payments and Real-Time Identity Verification Without the Need for a Middleman

ALPINE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / DealNow, the first-of-its-kind service that enables secure and seamless online transactions for any vehicle - including cars, RVs, boats, and other recreational vehicles - officially launched today. This innovative platform addresses the growing concerns surrounding person-to-person vehicle sales by providing escrow-like safeguards without the need for intermediaries.

Buying or selling a vehicle privately often comes with considerable risks and frustrations.

Recent statistics show a staggering 98% growth in synthetic identity fraud attempts during vehicle transactions, signaling a significant increase in fraud tactics. DealNow aims to combat these issues by offering a comprehensive solution that prioritizes safety, efficiency, and transparency. What's more, traditional escrow services, while helpful, rely on human intervention to manage key transaction components such as funds and title transfers, introducing potential delays and increased costs.

"DealNow is a game-changer for anyone looking to buy or sell a vehicle directly, without the risks or delays of traditional person-to-person transactions," said Brad Parker, co-founder and CEO. "We've eliminated the need for middlemen by creating a fully tech-driven platform that ensures a secure, fast, and fraud-free experience. From identity verification and document signing to title checks and payment processing, everything happens in real-time. This gives consumers the confidence and convenience they've been missing in the process. DealNow empowers users to take full control of their vehicle transactions with complete peace of mind."

DealNow eliminates these inefficiencies by providing an automated, tech-powered solution that ensures quick, secure, and fully transparent vehicle transactions with the following key features:

  • Fraud Prevention: DealNow is the only platform to cross-reference multiple sources to help prevent fraudulent activity, giving buyers and sellers complete peace of mind.

  • Instant Transactions: Once buyer funds are placed in their DealNow account, transactions can be completed in less than 60 seconds, making it the fastest and safest way to transfer vehicle ownership.

  • Seamless Documentation: DealNow generates state-specific, vehicle-specific bills of sale that can be electronically signed by both parties. All documents are downloadable for future reference.

Safety at Every Step

DealNow leverages cutting-edge security measures such as driver's license verification and facial recognition technology to confirm the identities of both the buyer and the seller. Additionally, mobile phone records are checked to prevent the use of burner phones or SIM swaps, providing enhanced security for both parties. Optional vehicle verification services, including vehicle history reports, inspections, and title checks, are available directly within the app for added confidence.

Simplified Costs

The closing fee for any completed transaction is just $150, which can be paid by either the buyer or seller - or split between both parties. For those looking for additional services, DealNow offers flexible add-ons such as shipping, inspections, and a forthcoming title transfer and registration service. Financing, insurance, and vehicle protection options are also available to enhance the transaction experience.

What Sets DealNow Apart?

Unlike traditional escrow services, DealNow eliminates the need for human intervention, which allows for faster processing times. By cross-referencing data points across state DMVs and leveraging real-time data, DealNow provides unparalleled safety and efficiency in vehicle transactions. With DealNow, buyers and sellers no longer need to meet in person for most title transfers - a full title and registration service is coming soon to handle this digitally.

Optional Services for Complete Peace of Mind

DealNow users can choose from various optional services for an added layer of convenience and security:

  • Shipping

  • Vehicle Inspection

  • DMV Title Checks

  • Title Transfer / Registration (coming soon)

  • Insurance

  • Vehicle Protection

  • Financing Options

About DealNow

DealNow is a cutting-edge online platform that revolutionizes person-to-person vehicle transactions by offering a fast, secure, and fraud-resistant solution. As the first 100% tech-driven service of its kind, DealNow enables users to buy, sell, and transfer ownership of vehicles with ease, featuring advanced security measures like driver's license verification, facial recognition, and cross-referencing data from multiple sources to prevent fraud. With escrow-like safeguards and optional services such as vehicle inspections, title checks, and shipping, DealNow ensures seamless, safe transactions without the middleman. Learn more at DealNow.com.

Contact Information

Caleb Whittle
Chief Marketing Officer
caleb@dealnow.com

SOURCE: DealNow

