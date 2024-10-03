Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Launches Next-Generation Intelligent Automation Platform for Revenue Cycle Management

Improves Revenue Cycle Operations With AI-Powered Automations for Financial Clearance, Claims Processing, Credentialing and Payer Workflows

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Infinx, a trusted provider of AI-powered solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management, announces its Intelligent Revenue Cycle Automation Platform, which combines advanced AI - including generative AI and machine learning - with human expertise to address key healthcare pain points like staff shortages, claim denials, and payment delays.

Infinx's Intelligent Revenue Cycle Automation Platform helps healthcare providers automate complex revenue cycle tasks, improving processes like patient financial clearance, claims management, and reimbursements. A key differentiator of the platform is its seamless orchestration between technology and human intervention. This capability, along with consultative automation implementation, ongoing support, and professional services, ensures that both automation and staff work together to make complex billing and payment processes easier to manage.

The platform's ability to handle both routine and complex RCM tasks helps providers boost operational efficiency and navigate evolving payer requirements with greater ease.

Benefits for healthcare providers include:

Faster Reimbursements and Increased Revenue: By reducing errors and delays in claims processing, the platform enables quicker reimbursements, directly improving cash flow and the provider's overall financial stability.

24/7 Automation and Scalability: The platform operates continuously, ensuring that tasks like claim submissions and eligibility checks are completed around the clock, freeing up staff for higher-value tasks.

Improved Efficiency and Accuracy: By automating repetitive and complex tasks involved with prior authorizations, claims management, and eligibility verification workflows, the platform reduces the need for manual intervention and ensures compliance with payer guidelines.

The platform delivers a range of features that work together to automate both routine and complex tasks, ensuring more efficient workflows and faster reimbursements:

Unattended Automation: Automates interactions with web-based and desktop applications, such as EMRs and payer portals, enabling 24/7 processing without manual intervention, reducing administrative burden.

Human-in-the-Loop Automation: Combines automation with human expertise for complex tasks, allowing seamless intervention when needed to ensure accuracy and precision.

AI-Powered Cognitive Automation: Deploys AI-driven agents to handle revenue cycle tasks autonomously, improving operational efficiency and providing predictive insights for better outcomes.

Bi-Directional Billing System and EMR Integration: Seamlessly integrates with EMRs and billing systems for real-time data flow, reducing manual errors and expediting revenue collection.

Fully Managed Services: Offers a comprehensive managed services model, supporting the development, deployment, and maintenance of automation processes, freeing IT teams from daily management.

Direct Workflow Management: Features an intuitive, integration-free workflow system, allowing users to manage and customize automation processes directly from the platform.

Real-World Impact and Human-AI Collaboration

Infinx's platform targets essential areas of revenue cycle management, allowing healthcare providers to minimize mistakes and enhance financial outcomes. Some of the top use cases and tangible impact the platform delivers include prior authorization management, including initiation, authorization checks, submissions and updates, claims management, including submission, status checks, and payment posting, and eligibility verification and benefits checks. Watch this video for more information on smart claims status automation >>

"We've built this platform to go beyond simple task automation - it's about creating a system that optimizes healthcare operations by addressing the real challenges of resource allocation and quality improvement," said Navaneeth Nair, Chief Product Officer of Infinx. "With seamless EHR integration, 24/7 operation, and customization capabilities, Infinx customers hand off repetitive, mundane and complex reasoning tasks to automation. Clinical and revenue cycle staff see increased verifications, approvals, clean claim rates, reduced denials, timely payments and have more time to focus on higher-value work."

By combining attended and unattended automation with managed services, providers can integrate solutions that suit their needs into their existing workflows. "Infinx's intelligent revenue cycle automation platform is purpose-built to save customers time and deliver clear, immediate ROI. By incorporating a human-in-the-loop when needed, we maximize the effectiveness of automation," said Infinx CEO Jaideep Tandon. "With short implementation cycles, we deliver impactful results fast."

This impact is evident in the real-world experiences of Infinx customers. Samantha Towler, MRI Patient Services Supervisor at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, shared her experience. "What used to take my team about three-and-a-half minutes per case - manually entering physician information, patient data, insurance details, and clinical notes - now takes less than one minute. The automation has not only saved us time, but also significantly increased our productivity."

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx provides scalable, AI-driven solutions to optimize the financial lifecycle of healthcare providers across all functions of patient access and revenue cycle management. Our cloud-based software, powered by AI and automation, is leveraged by experienced consultants and billing specialists across the U.S., India, and the Philippines. We help clients capture more revenue, stay ahead of changing regulations and payer guidelines, and focus on patient care. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

