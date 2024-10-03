eukhost ltd: Boost Your WordPress Website With eukhost's New High-Performance Plans

Enhanced speed, security, and reliability with eukhost's new cutting-edge WordPress plans designed for optimal performance.

LEEDS, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Independent managed hosting provider, eukhost, has introduced a new range of WordPress Hosting plans. Utilising WordPress-optimised servers that are tailored to deliver state-of-the-art performance, security and ease of use, the new plans have been designed to meet the demands of any website, from personal blogs to large-scale e-commerce platforms.

Technological Advancements

eukhost's new WordPress servers make use of WP Accelerated, a suite of cutting-edge technologies that ensure websites run smoothly and efficiently. These provide considerably improved performance via features such as static full-page cache, which reduces page load times by up to 80%; mobile-optimised cache, which speeds up load times on mobile devices; and HTTP/2 Push, which enhances speed by up to 50% by proactively pushing resources to the client. Other performance-boosting features include Google font optimisation, pre-caching, code minification, LazyLoad, database optimisation and cleanup, and cron optimisation.

The WordPress dedicated 8 core option achieved an impressive benchmark score of 9.9/10. Key performance highlights include rapid CPU handling of large text and binary operations, fast mathematical calculations, efficient file writing and copying speeds, and excellent database management with swift query handling. Network download speed was strong at 833 Mbit/s, while page load times were consistently under 0.4 seconds. The results give exceptional performance across all tested areas.

Enhanced WordPress Management

The Yorkshire-based web hosting provider has also gone to great lengths to create WordPress solutions that are easier to use and offer the management features required by today's customers. A one-click Installer means WordPress can be deployed in seconds, users can manage multiple sites via a single dashboard using WordPress Multisite Manager, and those with existing sites can migrate to eukhost easily using the WordPress Migration Tool. The Plugin & Themes Manager, meanwhile, makes it simple to install updates, ensuring websites stay current and secure.

The service provider has also added features that make it easier for website owners and developers to design and improve their sites. A staging and synchronisation tool enables customers to build staging environments to test changes while seamlessly syncing with the live site. Developers, meanwhile, can benefit from GIT Access which provides direct version control and streamlines the deployment process.

The inclusion of WordPress Toolkit in the new hosting plans further enhances site management. Its Easy Staging & Snapshots feature not only tests changes safely with staging environments, but enables rollback, if needed, with snapshots. Additionally, the Smart WordPress Updates feature automatically updates core, theme and plugin software and tests them for compatibility.

Stronger Security

Security is a top priority for eukhost, and the new WordPress Hosting plans come with robust security measures. A one-click WordPress hardening tool instantly implements best practice security settings, while the Imunify360 Application Firewall & Malware Scanning solution shields sites from malicious traffic while detecting and removing malware. Additionally, there is built-in brute force protection to prevent unauthorised access and enhanced, two-factor authentication login security. The Smart WordPress Updates feature, mentioned above, also proactively scans for outdated and potentially vulnerable software.

24/7 Managed Service

As a leading provider of managed hosting solutions, eukhost's WordPress hosting includes premier 24/7 technical support, ensuring priority handling of critical issues for faster resolution; a dedicated account manager so customers always have a single point of contact; and a 99.99% uptime guarantee, which is crucial for sites that need to remain available with minimal downtime.

Robert King, Managing Director of eukhost, said, "We have created our new WordPress hosting plans and optimised our servers from a customer's perspective, putting in place the features required to run successful websites. From improving performance and enhancing security to simplifying management and providing the right managed services, I'm confident that our plans have everything a WordPress user would need."

