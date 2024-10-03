Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Starburst Taps Industry Veteran Deron Miller to Lead the Next Phase of Growth in the Americas & Asia-Pacific

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst, the open data lakehouse company, today announced it has appointed Deron Miller as SVP and General Manager to lead the company's commercial operations for the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

Starburst Logo

Spurred by the rise of AI and ML, companies are upgrading legacy systems or building new platforms to meet the growing demand. Unfortunately, these businesses are constrained by access to enterprise data siloed across different sources which bottleneck innovation and increase costs.

"As an open data lakehouse running on Trino, the leading data platform used by the likes of Amazon, Netflix, and Halliburton, we help our customers access complex data environments quickly and at scale to support both hybrid and cloud environments," said Steven Chung, President of Starburst. "Deron's proven leadership in the enterprise data space is ideally suited to advance this mission in our largest markets."

Prior to Starburst, Deron served as Chief Revenue Officer for Delphix, an enterprise data company. He has also held revenue leadership roles at leading companies such as GE, Adobe, Microstrategy, and Nuance Communications.

"Starburst is one of the most exciting technologies that I have seen in over 20 years," said Deron Miller. "By enabling our customers to access data directly across different platforms, we can help accelerate innovation, while reducing cost and risk."

About Starburst

For data-driven companies, Starburst offers a full-featured open data lakehouse platform built on open-source Trino. Our end-to-end analytics platform includes the capabilities needed to discover, organize, consume, and share data with industry-leading price-performance for cloud and on-premises workloads. We believe the lakehouse should be the center of gravity, but support accessing data outside the lake when needed. With Starburst, teams can access more complete data, run scalable analytics, lower the cost of infrastructure, use tools best suited to their needs, and avoid vendor lock-in. Trusted by companies like Halliburton, Comcast, Doordash, the US Government and the largest US banks, Starburst helps organizations make better decisions faster on all data.

For additional information, please visit https://www.starburst.io/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286645/Starburst_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starburst-taps-industry-veteran-deron-miller-to-lead-the-next-phase-of-growth-in-the-americas--asia-pacific-302263050.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.