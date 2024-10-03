HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Oct 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is proud to announce the highly anticipated Vietnam in View conference, set to take place on 9 October in Ho Chi Minh City. This event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders from Vietnam's burgeoning media and entertainment landscape to explore the dynamic developments shaping the future of the market.As Vietnam continues to experience rapid economic growth, its media sector is emerging as one of the most vibrant in Southeast Asia. Vietnam in View will dive deep into the trends, challenges, and opportunities that are influencing the evolution of content consumption, broadcasting, OTT platforms, and advertising in the region.Key Topics and Sessions Include:The Rise of OTT and Streaming Platforms: As streaming continues to gain momentum, local and international players are competing for market share. This session will explore how Vietnamese content creators and distribution platforms are adapting to this shift.Content Creation in a Digital Era: A deep dive into how local content is shaping national identity while appealing to global audiences, and how partnerships are paving the way for more diverse, high-quality productions.Regulatory Landscape and Industry Collaboration: An essential look at how the Vietnamese government's policies are driving growth in the media sector and fostering a healthy ecosystem for both local and international stakeholders.Advertising and Audience Engagement: With Vietnam's tech-savvy and increasingly mobile population, what are the best practices and innovative strategies to reach new generations of audiences?Distinguished Speakers include:- Huu Tuan Nguyen, Special Counsel, BMVN International- Nguyen Huu Thi Tuong Vi, Senior Producer, CJ HK Entertainment- Sudarshan Saha, Managing Director, EssenceMediacom Vietnam- Tran Thu Trang, Deputy General Director, FPT Play- Le Dinh Phuong Thuy, Deputy Head of Digital Content Service Department, HTV-TMS (Ho Chi Minh City Television)- Quang Dong Nguyen, Director, Institute for Policy Studies and Media Development (IPS)- Milind Sattur, Director, Audience Data and Demand Partnerships, INVIDI- Tran Thi Thanh Mai, General Director, Kantar Media Vietnam- Yasmin Zahid, Head of Distribution and Brand Partnerships APAC, Moonbug Entertainment- Nguyen Hanh, Senior Advisor, Msky Co.- Esther Nguyen, Founder and CEO, POPS Worldwide- Luke Smith, Senior Director, CTV and Online Video, APAC, PubMatic- Thanh Vu, Consultant, AVIA & Deputy Regional Managing Director and Representative, US-ASEAN Business Council- Quang Minh Le, General Director, Vietnam Parliament Television- Pham Thanh Phuong, Managing Director, Viettel TV360- Thomas Jayet, CEO, VSTV (K+)- Lien Trinh Thi Thuy, Content and Channel Director, VSTV (K+)With both local and regional representatives from across the video and media industry, this event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration, to gain key insights into the rapidly evolving media landscape and learn how to tap into the incredible growth potential of Vietnam.AVIA's CEO, Louis Boswell, commented, "Vietnam is one of the most exciting media markets in Asia right now, with a young, tech-savvy population and a rapidly expanding middle class. Our Vietnam in View conference is designed to give industry players the insights they need to thrive in this dynamic market. We're excited to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders to explore the opportunities in the Vietnamese media space."Event Details:Date and Time: 9 October 2024, 9am - 5pm VSTLocation: Grand Saigon, 3/F, Mai House SaigonRegistration: Visit the event page to register for the event and for more information.Vietnam in View is proudly sponsored by Lead Sponsor Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA); Silver Sponsors A+E Networks Asia, INVIDI, PubMatic and TV5Monde.About the Asia Video Industry AssociationThe Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.For media enquiries and additional background information, please contact:Charmaine KwanHead of Marketing and CommunicationsEmail: charmaine@avia.org | Website: www.avia.orgLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoia |Twitter: @AsiaVideoIADisclaimer: The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.Source: AVIACopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.