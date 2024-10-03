Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
WKN: A3D3L6 | ISIN: US6097861081 | Ticker-Symbol: J7J
Frankfurt
03.10.24
08:03 Uhr
2,020 Euro
-0,020
-0,98 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monogram Technologies Inc.: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Monogram Technologies Issues Correction to Press Release Announcing it Received an FDA Response for its mBôs TKA System

Company Has 180 Days From Receipt to Produce Additional Information

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery, today announced a correction to its press release issued on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, entitled "Monogram Technologies Receives FDA Response for mBôs TKA System" (the "Prior Press Release").

In yesterday's prior press release, dated October 2, 2024, it was stated in the subtitle that: "Company to Conduct Clinical Trial to Produce Additional Information Within 180 Days." The Company now clarifies the subtitle should state: "Company Has 180 Days From Receipt to Produce Additional Information." Other than this correction, there are no other changes to the previous press release.

About Monogram Technologies Inc.

Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ:MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.

Monograms mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants. The goal is well balanced better-fitting bone sparing knee replacements. The Company initially intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Other clinical and commercial applications for the mBôs with mVision navigation are also being explored.

Monogram has obtained FDA clearance for mPress implants and applied for 510(k) clearance for its robotic products. The Company is required to obtain FDA clearance before it can market its products. Monogram cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability to obtain such clearances.

The Company believes that its mBôs precision robotic surgical assistants, which combine AI and novel navigation methods (mVision), will enable more personalized knee implants for patients, resulting in well balanced better-fitting knee replacements with bone sparing implants. Monogram anticipates that there may be other clinical and commercial applications for its navigated mBôs precision robot and mVision navigation.

To learn more, visit monogramtechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company's statement regarding the Company's proposed use of net proceeds is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
MGRM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Monogram Technologies Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
