Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2024 14:46 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VERYPAY to Accelerate Financial Inclusion for Millions of Africans

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERYPAY today unveiled its ambitious plans to bring financial inclusion to millions of underserved Africans over the next decade. This announcement comes as the company prepares to take part in both the upcoming AFSIC 2024 (October 7-9, London), the largest annual Africa Investors Event held outside Africa, and Mobile World Congress Africa 2024 (29 - 31 of October, Kigali), where it will showcase its technology solutions to industry leaders, partners, and investors.

The VeryPay Platform, developed by VeryPay Holding - a part of Verysell Group, is a transaction engine and NFC token management system that integrates with any e-wallet. Mobile Network Operators can use the VeryPay platform as a companion solution to run a contactless payment card scheme without needing issuers, acquirers, or payment service providers and under their own brand. With VeryPay, multiple payment tokens like cards and bracelets can be added to a single wallet, extending reach to those without a smartphone. Any subscriber can be set up as a merchant to accept digital payments, even those without a bank account.

Verysell Group - established in 1990 with its headquarters in Switzerland, stands at the forefront of the global software development industry. The core of the group's business is two software development centers in Vietnam dedicated to building software for clients and proprietary products such as VeryPay. With its global presence through six offices across three continents, Verysell Group caters to a diverse client base, ranging from startups to multinational corporations. Its portfolio of brands includes SmartDev, VeryPay, VeryPlay Studio, Smart81, and Applied AI Lab.

Despite the rapid growth of mobile money, Africa's path to financial inclusion faces significant hurdles. Millions remain excluded due to low digital literacy, limited smartphone penetration, and inadequate internet infrastructure. These factors have hampered the efforts of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) - the mobile payments leaders in Africa - to close the financial inclusion gap.

VERYPAY's mission is to partner with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other financial institutions to overcome these challenges. "Our solution is designed to work for everyone, regardless of their tech-savviness or device ownership," said Oluwaseun Solanke, CEO of VERYPAY.

"We're focusing on sectors that are the backbone of African economies," Solanke explained. "By making payment transactions easier and more accessible, we're not just improving individual lives; we're contributing to the continent's overall economic growth."

VERYPAY's ambitious timeline aims to reach 100 million users by 2034 - a goal that aligns with the broader African agenda for financial inclusion. The company will share its vision and strategies at the upcoming events mentioned above.

For more information, please visit www.verypay.africaand www.verysellgroup.com

Contact:

Email: info@verypay.africa
Phone number: +256 777 312 069


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.