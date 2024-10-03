

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The weekly jobless claims, service sector activity, factory orders and Fed talks might be of interest to investors on Thursday.



Oil prices surged for a third day in view of the Middle East crisis.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were down 98.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 8.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 44.00 points.



The U.S. major averages finished higher on Wednesday. The Dow edged up 39.55 points or 0.1 percent to 42,196.52, the Nasdaq inched up 14.76 points or 0.1 percent to 17,925.12 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.79 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,709.54.



On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 225K, while it was up 218K in the prior week.



The PMI Composite Final for September will be released at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the index was 54.6.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 37 bcf.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Mainland Chinese markets were closed for public holiday.



Japanese markets outperformed regional peers. The Nikkei 225 Index surged 2.0 percent to 38,552.06, while the broader Topix Index settled 1.2 percent higher at 2,683.71.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News