CB Scientific, Inc. Appoints Trip Thomas as Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / CB Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ("CBSC" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products and services, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors appointed Mr. William "Trip" Thomas as its Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Thomas is replacing Ms. Brooke Turk who formally tendered her resignation effective September 30, 2024. Ms. Turk's resignation was not the result of any disagreement or conflict with the Company.

Mr. Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Tampa and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness from the University of Florida. He is a licensed Certified Public Account in the State of Florida.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific, Inc., through its international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our electrocardiogram (EKG) devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provides improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Company Contact Information:

Telephone: (888) 225-0870

Email: General Inquiries: info@cbscientificinc.com

Investor Inquiries: investor@cbscientificinc.com

