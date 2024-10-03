Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
[03.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.10.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,746,801.00
|USD
|0
|65,716,568.94
|7.5132
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.10.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,050,202.00
|EUR
|150,000
|24,360,525.38
|6.0146
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.10.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,689,502.18
|10.0684
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.10.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,304,210.35
|8.317
