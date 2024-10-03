Anzeige
03.10.2024 15:58 Uhr
Observation status applied to Sun Investment Group, UAB

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to Sun Investment Group, UAB
(SIGR130024FA, ISIN kodas LT0000313256). 

The reason for the observation status is that the semi-annual financial
information for 2024 H1 has not been announced within 3 months after the end of
the reporting period, as stipulated by the Rules of the First North in
Lithuania. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
