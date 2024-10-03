Masters Energy Group Awarded Outstanding Enterprise of the Year at African Industrial & Development Conference and Awards

LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Masters Energy Group, a leading conglomerate with over 20 subsidiaries in various sectors, is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded the prestigious "Outstanding Enterprise of the Year" at the African Industrial & Development Conference and Awards. This esteemed recognition was received by our Group Managing Director, Barr. (Mrs.) Patience Dappa, during the event held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Founded by Dr. Uchechuckwu Sampson Ogah, Masters Energy Group has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and sustainable development. The African Industrial & Development Conference and Awards is a distinguished event that celebrates exceptional achievements and contributions to industrial growth and development across the continent.

Receiving this award is not just an honor for our company but also an acknowledgment of the collective efforts of our talented team. Their relentless pursuit of excellence continues to drive our success. Our commitment to delivering high-quality products and services, fostering a culture of innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence has been instrumental in earning this recognition.

Barr. (Mrs.) Patience Dappa commented, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Masters Energy Group. We are proud of our achievements and remain focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in various sectors."

As we celebrate this significant milestone, we remain dedicated to advancing innovation, sustainability, and excellence. This award inspires us to continue our journey with renewed vigor, striving to make impactful contributions to the industry and the communities we serve.

About Masters Energy Group Masters Energy Group, a conglomerate with over 20 subsidiaries, is committed to revolutionizing various sectors i ncluding oil and gas, financial services, shipping, commodities, petrochemicals, renewable energy, and agriculture. Amongst the brands under the Group's umbrella are Masters Energy Oil & Gas Ltd, Olive Microfinance Bank, Alsa Petrochemicals, Masters Gas, Masters Energy Renewable & Instrumentation Ltd, and many others. Our state-of-the-art facilities, advanced infrastructure, and robust supply chain have positioned us as a leader in multiple industries. Our vision is to create value through sustainable practices and innovation, ensuring that we meet the expectations of all our stakeholders.

