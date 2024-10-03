DroneSense Appoints Aydin Ghajar as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Continued Growth in Drone as First Responder Solutions

Former Axon Drone Leader Joins to Advance Public Safety Drone Programs

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / DroneSense, the leading U.S. provider of Drone as First Responder (DFR) technology, proudly announces the appointment of Aydin Ghajar as Chief Operating Officer. Ghajar, who previously led Axon's drone division, joins DroneSense at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its leadership in delivering cutting-edge technology for public safety agencies.









Ghajar brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the drone industry, particularly in the public safety sector. In his role as COO, Ghajar will focus on advancing DroneSense's mission to empower first responders with the most reliable, innovative drone technology on the market. This move further positions the company to enhance its DFR solutions and scale its operations as demand for drone technology in emergency response grows.

"Aydin's track record in the drone industry and his leadership at Axon make him the perfect addition to our team as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible for Drone as First Responder programs," said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "His passion for customer-focused products and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver mission-critical solutions that save lives and improve community safety."

Ghajar's leadership at Axon saw the development of key advancements in drone technology for law enforcement and emergency response. His insights will play a critical role in driving forward DroneSense's next phase of growth as the company expands its offerings for public safety agencies.

"I'm excited to join DroneSense and contribute to the leading solution provider in public safety drones and DFR," said Ghajar. "I worked with many drone industry partners through my previous role; DroneSense stands apart as the fastest-moving and most customer-focused company in the space. It has revolutionized how first responders use drones in critical situations, and I look forward to helping the team expand that impact."

As the premier software platform for public safety drone programs, DroneSense empowers public safety agencies to effectively manage and scale their drone operations, ensuring that drones are deployed safely, efficiently, and in real-time response to emergencies.

About DroneSense

DroneSense is the most comprehensive drone management and collaboration platform on the market and the only software that provides public safety agencies with everything they need to fly, share, and manage their drone program. DroneSense is on a mission to help revolutionize public safety by delivering mission-critical software that enables comprehensive situational awareness for first responders in all of their missions.

