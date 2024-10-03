Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DroneSense Appoints Aydin Ghajar as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Continued Growth in Drone as First Responder Solutions

Former Axon Drone Leader Joins to Advance Public Safety Drone Programs

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / DroneSense, the leading U.S. provider of Drone as First Responder (DFR) technology, proudly announces the appointment of Aydin Ghajar as Chief Operating Officer. Ghajar, who previously led Axon's drone division, joins DroneSense at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its leadership in delivering cutting-edge technology for public safety agencies.



Ghajar brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the drone industry, particularly in the public safety sector. In his role as COO, Ghajar will focus on advancing DroneSense's mission to empower first responders with the most reliable, innovative drone technology on the market. This move further positions the company to enhance its DFR solutions and scale its operations as demand for drone technology in emergency response grows.

"Aydin's track record in the drone industry and his leadership at Axon make him the perfect addition to our team as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible for Drone as First Responder programs," said Chris Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "His passion for customer-focused products and commitment to innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver mission-critical solutions that save lives and improve community safety."

Ghajar's leadership at Axon saw the development of key advancements in drone technology for law enforcement and emergency response. His insights will play a critical role in driving forward DroneSense's next phase of growth as the company expands its offerings for public safety agencies.

"I'm excited to join DroneSense and contribute to the leading solution provider in public safety drones and DFR," said Ghajar. "I worked with many drone industry partners through my previous role; DroneSense stands apart as the fastest-moving and most customer-focused company in the space. It has revolutionized how first responders use drones in critical situations, and I look forward to helping the team expand that impact."

As the premier software platform for public safety drone programs, DroneSense empowers public safety agencies to effectively manage and scale their drone operations, ensuring that drones are deployed safely, efficiently, and in real-time response to emergencies.

For more information about DroneSense and to explore the full range of capabilities offered by the platform, please contact us at sales@dronesense.com.

About DroneSense
DroneSense is the most comprehensive drone management and collaboration platform on the market and the only software that provides public safety agencies with everything they need to fly, share, and manage their drone program. DroneSense is on a mission to help revolutionize public safety by delivering mission-critical software that enables comprehensive situational awareness for first responders in all of their missions.

Contact Information

Sarah Dameron
Marketing and Communications Manager, DroneSense
sarah.dameron@dronesense.com
(512) 809-1532

SOURCE: DroneSense

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.