Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions Elevates Commitment to Sustainability with Scope 3 Emissions Intensity Reduction Goal and Together for Sustainability Membership

By establishing its inaugural Scope 3 emissions intensity reduction goal and joining the global Together for Sustainability initiative, Univar Solutions continues raising the bar and pursuing more sustainable practices within its business and supply chain.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, has taken a significant step forward in its actions to support sustainable practices and drive impact through its supply chain. For the first time, Univar Solutions has established a Scope 3 emissions intensity reduction goal and launched EcoScope, its supplier collaboration program focused on reducing Scope 3 emissions intensity. In April, Univar Solutions became a member of Together for Sustainability (TfS), a joint initiative of chemical companies centered around advancing and aligning sustainability practices in the chemical industry's supply chain.

Alexa Colin, general counsel, corporate secretary, and executive ESG lead at Univar Solutions, is helping lead the Company's efforts to fulfill its environmental commitments. In 2023, Univar Solutions' global Scope 1 and 2 emissions were down by 19.9 percent from its baseline, marking a significant achievement. Colin announced the new goal to reduce its Scope 3 emissions intensity by 15 percent by 2030, as part of Univar Solutions' commitment to achieving net zero emissions across all scopes by 2050.

"I am extremely proud of our progress in meeting our environmental commitments and am particularly excited about this next step in our ESG journey," remarked Colin. "With our new goal of 15 percent intensity reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030 (against a 2023 baseline), we're focused on driving sustainable practices forward and looking to deliver environmental value throughout our business and global supply chain. Our partnership with TfS will play a crucial role in the success of our Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reduction efforts."

By joining forces with 52 other chemical and ingredient manufacturers and distributors to collectively drive change and achieve sustainability targets, TfS membership will allow Univar Solutions to strengthen data sharing and supply chain advancement in key sustainability areas, including broader value chain emission reductions and a chemical sector Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) Guideline that includes Corporate Accounting.

According to Kelly Gilroy, vice president of Commercial Sustainability at Univar Solutions, TfS is an ideal partner for the Company's commercial sustainability initiatives, with the potential to significantly enhance Univar Solutions' sustainability efforts.

"We found an excellent sustainability partner in TfS. Their exclusive focus on the chemical and ingredient industry enables us to access and share best practices among peer organizations and apply consistent methodologies on crucial sustainability issues, such as PCF," Gilroy emphasized. "Many of our supplier partners are TfS members. Our membership will bring mutual benefits by fostering transparent and consistent processes and methods that collectively improve our sustainability results. Ultimately, we know that our customers seeking to source sustainably will benefit from our TfS membership."

Gilroy mentioned that Univar Solutions achieved the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS in Europe in 2023 and is in progress with ISCC PLUS certification in North America, commenting, "ISCC PLUS certification is key to our strategy of supporting the transition of our supplier partners and customers to sustainable, traceable, and deforestation-free supply chains. ISCC certification covers supply chains for all kinds of biomass - including agricultural and forest biomass - biogenic waste and residues, non-biological renewable materials, and recycled carbon-based materials. By increasing our certifications of materials with sustainable attributes, we are helping to improve supply chain sustainability in the chemical industry."

For more insight into Univar Solutions' progress toward a more sustainable future, see our 2023 ESG report and find out how sustainable and natural products and solutions can contribute to sustainable growth.

