Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Gaming Corps AB

With effect from October 04, 2024, the unit rights in Gaming Corps AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 15, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: GCOR UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113105 Order book ID: 359931 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 04, 2024, the paid subscription units in Gaming Corps AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 07, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: GCOR BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023113113 Order book ID: 359932 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB