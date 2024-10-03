

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Government has introduced a new law to give banks new powers to delay and investigate payments that are suspected of being fraudulent, helping to protect consumers against scammers.



New laws proposed by the Government Thursday will extend the time that payments can be delayed by 72 hours where there are reasonable grounds to suspect a payment is fraudulent and more time is needed for the bank to investigate.



This will give banks more time to break the spell woven by fraudsters over their victims, the Treasury said.



Consumers in the country have lost an estimated £460 million ($603 million) to fraud last year alone.



'Hundreds of millions of pounds are lost to scammers each year, targeting vulnerable communities and ruining the lives of ordinary people,' said Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Tulip Siddiq.



'We need to protect these people better, which is why we are giving banks more time to investigate suspicious payments and break the criminal spell that scammers weave'.



Fraud accounts for more than a third of all crimes commited in England and Wales. This has been driven by a growing number of purchase scams and the emergence of so-called 'romance scams', where victims target vulnerable people and trick them into transferring large amounts of money by pretending to be interested in a romantic relationship.



The new rules will help protect people against these types of scams by allowing banks up to an additional 72 hours to investigate suspicious payments. Currently banks must either process or refuse a payment by the end of the next business day.



