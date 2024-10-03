ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 22% in Q3, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 177.8 (148.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 183.6 (158.2) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 503.9 (413.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 22 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 531.9 (436.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - September 2024 increased by 21% to SEK 1493.5 (1238.5) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
24-Sep
23-Sep
Change
Q3 2024
Q3 2023
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
25.0
25.5
-2 %
72.0
72.3
0 %
213.6
217.1
-2 %
Central Europe
48.8
37.0
32 %
138.7
111.8
24 %
394.5
303.0
30 %
East Europe
28.1
31.9
-12 %
88.1
94.3
-7 %
279.7
281.3
-1 %
South & West Europe
38.1
26.4
44 %
104.3
68.7
52 %
264.6
180.2
47 %
The Baltics
7.2
8.3
-13 %
22.0
24.1
-9 %
69.5
66.8
4 %
North America
20.3
14.5
40 %
52.6
28.7
83 %
134.0
67.8
98 %
Asia-Pacific
9.1
3.7
146 %
21.8
11.0
98 %
47.1
41.0
15 %
Africa
1.2
1.0
20 %
3.9
2.9
36 %
10.8
10.0
8 %
Zinzino
177.8
148.3
20 %
503.5
413.8
22 %
1413.8
1167.2
21 %
Faun Pharma
5.8
9.9
-41 %
28.4
23.1
23 %
79.7
71.3
12 %
Zinzino Group
183.6
158.2
16 %
531.9
436.9
22 %
1493.5
1238.5
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
