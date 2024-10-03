Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Frankfurt
03.10.24
09:21 Uhr
7,710 Euro
+0,050
+0,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 16:24 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 22% in Q3, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 177.8 (148.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 183.6 (158.2) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 503.9 (413.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 22 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 531.9 (436.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - September 2024 increased by 21% to SEK 1493.5 (1238.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

24-Sep

23-Sep

Change

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

25.0

25.5

-2 %

72.0

72.3

0 %

213.6

217.1

-2 %

Central Europe

48.8

37.0

32 %

138.7

111.8

24 %

394.5

303.0

30 %

East Europe

28.1

31.9

-12 %

88.1

94.3

-7 %

279.7

281.3

-1 %

South & West Europe

38.1

26.4

44 %

104.3

68.7

52 %

264.6

180.2

47 %

The Baltics

7.2

8.3

-13 %

22.0

24.1

-9 %

69.5

66.8

4 %

North America

20.3

14.5

40 %

52.6

28.7

83 %

134.0

67.8

98 %

Asia-Pacific

9.1

3.7

146 %

21.8

11.0

98 %

47.1

41.0

15 %

Africa

1.2

1.0

20 %

3.9

2.9

36 %

10.8

10.0

8 %

Zinzino

177.8

148.3

20 %

503.5

413.8

22 %

1413.8

1167.2

21 %

Faun Pharma

5.8

9.9

-41 %

28.4

23.1

23 %

79.7

71.3

12 %

Zinzino Group

183.6

158.2

16 %

531.9

436.9

22 %

1493.5

1238.5

21 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-q3-2024,c4046818

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4046818/8101844ed4d2f414.pdf

2409 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-q3-2024-302266918.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
