Evviva® Trattoria: Evviva Trattoria Opens in Quincy

Modern Italian Restaurant's Eighth Location Serves Italian-Inspired and Locally Sourced Dishes

Evviva Trattoria®, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally sourced modern Italian cuisine, opened its newest location today at 1510 Hancock Street in Quincy, Massachusetts. Guests enjoy Italian-inspired cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere with a full bar serving beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

"Quincy has such a strong sense of community, and one of the key values of Evviva Trattoria is to celebrate our guests and their local communities over a fresh, approachable Italian inspired meal from our scratch kitchen. We hope people will visit us at our new location and leave feeling like they are a part of the Evviva family," said Marcie Day, Chief Operating Officer of Evviva Trattoria.

The Quincy Evviva Trattoria location boasts an open kitchen and bar, a spacious 1,700 square foot dining room with booths and high-top tables, a 500 square foot private dining room and outdoor patio coming in the spring 2025. The private dining space is a vibrant, flexible atmosphere that's ideal for any event from wedding rehearsal dinners, baby and bridal showers to corporate dinners and more. Accommodating large groups of guests with individual dining needs and preferences is made easy. Over 90 percent of Evviva's core menu is either naturally gluten free or can be modified to be so. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, 7 days a week.

For more information, including menus, catering and event information, please visit www.evvivatrattoria.com.

About Evviva Trattoria

With seven locations across Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine. The award-winning restaurant brand is committed to the local sourcing of whole foods, prepared fresh at each location including Quincy, Hanover, Marlborough, Maynard, Stoneham, Westford and Wrentham as well as Rochester, NH. Evviva Trattoria prides itself on accommodating each of its guests with allergy-safe options and offers over 90 percent of the core menu with gluten-free alternatives. This is accomplished through preparing dishes to order in scratch kitchens on designated equipment and ensuring management delivers allergy-safe dishes.

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Westford, MA, Evviva Trattoria is part of RA Ventures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. For more information, please visit www.evvivatrattoria.com.

