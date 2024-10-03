Analyst Aurora Energy Research estimates battery storage systems cost 10% less than new combined cycle thermal power plants - and could be 29% cheaper. pv magazine spoke to Aurora's Inês Gaspar about the figures. From ESS News Aurora has estimated battery energy storage systems (BESS) now cost 10% less to provide reserve capacity for Brazil's grid than new combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants. With that difference applying to projects constructed to reinforce Brazil's grid from 2030 onwards, Aurora said BESS could be 29% cheaper if their components were subject to the same Brazilian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...