SEGULA Technologies accelerates its development in Ontario with the opening of a new office in Toronto

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEGULA Technologies, a global engineering group, announces the opening of a new office in Toronto, Ontario. This new facility is part of the Group's strategy to consolidate and accelerate its development in North America, where its activities have experienced exceptional growth, with business volumes doubling in just one year.

With over 50 employees in Ontario, SEGULA Technologies is now even closer to its major customers in the automotive and rail sectors. This proximity will enable the Group to respond more effectively to the needs of manufacturers and equipment suppliers, while contributing to the dynamism of technological development in key areas such as the electrification of vehicles and new forms of mobility.

At a time when the automotive industry is reinventing itself at breakneck speed, SEGULA Technologies is playing a central role in supporting major carmakers and automotive suppliers. The Group is heavily involved in electromobility projects, such as the integration of battery packs into vehicles, as well as the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), contributing to the industry's transformation towards cleaner, smarter vehicles.

Adrien Guillemin, Director of the Americas region at SEGULA Technologies, explains: "The switch to electric vehicles represents a major technical challenge for the automotive industry. It requires a whole specific production ecosystem. SEGULA is ideally positioned to support the Canadian market, and North America as a whole, in this crucial transition, thanks to its expertise in all areas of the automotive supply chain.

The opening of this new office in Toronto is fully in line with SEGULA Technologies' expansion strategy in North America. Faced with rapid growth in its engineering and production support activities, the Group is continuing to strengthen its infrastructure to support this dynamic. Following the inauguration of its new head office in Detroit on 17 September, SEGULA will continue its development with the opening of new facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, confirming its long-term commitment to the North American market.

