Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
03.10.24
08:06 Uhr
4,500 Euro
-0,020
-0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares
03 October 2024

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class SterlingSterling
Date of purchase:03 October 202403 October 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased:50,000144,450
Lowest price per share (pence)382.00379.00
Highest price per share (pence)382.00382.00
Trading venueJPM SILondon
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:50,000144,450
Weighted average price per day per trading venue (pence):382.0000380.5858

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
349,524,554 Sterling Shares 25,224,043 Sterling Shares
28,380,048 Dollar Shares Nil Dollar Shares

From 03 October 2024, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 535,736,484.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
