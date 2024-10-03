Nixon Hire Unveils New Strategic Direction

Group now positioned as experts in sustainable sites

Transition characterised by significant investment in related products, technical expertise and infrastructure

NEWCASTLE, England, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nixon Hire has unveiled its new strategic direction as an expert provider of sustainable sites following a successful period of transformation over the past two years.

In response to increasing nationwide customer demand for sustainable sites, Nixon Hire has steadily invested in relevant equipment and technical talent across the key growth areas of Modular Buildings and Renewable Power. These, alongside the company's enhanced Welfare Facilities, Site

Accommodation and Portable Toilets divisions, now form the core of Nixon Hire's site solutions offering for construction, events and other projects.

Large Plant hire is now provided exclusively through strategic partners across the company's Depot network following the July 2024 sale of its remaining Large Plant fleet in the North East. This shift enables Nixon Hire to allocate more investment to its strongest areas of differentiation with the most compelling growth opportunities.

The company has also strengthened its organisational infrastructure to better support the strategic shift and improve the customer experience. Brian Cornett, previously UK Operations Director at Cross Rental Services and, before that, co-founder of Speedy Hire's Power Division, has been appointed to the newly created Chief Operating Officer role.

To ensure Nixon Hire's customers fully benefit from the expanded portfolio of more sophisticated products, new technical experts have joined the business and are now integrated into the company's delivery framework. Andrew Shaw (formerly of Procomm) has been appointed Head of Modular Buildings and Simon Gibbs (formerly of Hybrid Power Hire and, before that, Speedy Hire) heads up the Renewable Power Division.

Graham Nixon, CEO of Nixon Hire, said:

"For the best part of six decades, our success has been driven by a relentless focus on putting customers first and consistently surpassing their expectations. A common thread throughout our journey has been a willingness to be bold and ambitious, evolving with the times. This new strategic direction is consistent with that approach, concentrating on what sets us apart, focusing on the sustainable site equipment our customers have told us they value the most, and investing in our technical expertise and capacity for innovation. The planned changes we have made have paved the way for our long-term national growth aspirations, and we are excited about the future."

2024 has been a pivotal year for Nixon Hire, with significant strategic developments including the launch of its Modular Buildings Division. As part of this, a £4 million initial investment into its Modular Buildings Division has been made, with ongoing annual investments of £5 million planned.

Nixon Hire has also made major strides in its Renewable Power Division, expanding its fleet with solar hybrid generators, battery storage units, intelligent distribution boards and solar smart frames. Since 2019, Nixon Hire has invested over £15 million in Renewable Power, with Centres of Excellence now established across its Depot network to ensure nationwide customers have the expert technical support they need for the duration of their hire journey.

Looking ahead to 2025, Nixon Hire will continue to invest in new and existing Depots and dedicated technical teams as it looks to cement its position as experts in sustainable sites and deliver excellence to all customers.

