Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
02.10.24
21:02 Uhr
7,600 Euro
-0,050
-0,65 %
7,5007,60018:40
PR Newswire
03.10.2024 18:12 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

3 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 632.132p. The highest price paid per share was 638.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 625.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,051,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,600,604. Rightmove holds 11,401,687 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

408

626.600

16:07:53

774

626.600

16:07:52

614

626.600

16:07:52

770

625.400

16:03:10

532

626.000

15:59:41

348

626.000

15:59:41

864

627.800

15:56:01

918

628.400

15:54:52

628

627.800

15:49:23

302

627.800

15:49:23

918

627.600

15:46:06

179

629.400

15:40:45

750

629.400

15:40:45

927

629.600

15:36:32

1017

629.400

15:35:13

848

629.000

15:30:05

892

630.000

15:25:24

830

631.000

15:22:32

185

631.800

15:18:29

642

631.800

15:18:29

760

631.400

15:16:09

887

633.200

15:12:25

855

633.200

15:12:25

778

633.200

15:12:25

879

631.600

15:03:52

896

632.000

15:02:07

796

632.600

15:01:07

271

632.600

15:01:07

600

632.600

15:01:07

821

630.200

14:51:06

360

630.400

14:47:36

200

630.400

14:47:36

282

630.400

14:47:18

399

630.400

14:45:07

351

630.400

14:45:07

795

630.800

14:43:48

788

630.600

14:39:24

158

631.000

14:36:21

600

631.000

14:36:21

717

631.000

14:36:21

525

631.000

14:36:21

153

631.200

14:36:18

157

631.200

14:36:10

440

631.200

14:36:06

157

631.200

14:36:06

829

630.200

14:27:07

807

630.400

14:24:59

17

630.400

14:24:59

855

631.200

14:16:41

303

631.400

14:15:50

626

631.400

14:15:50

756

631.200

14:10:13

912

631.800

13:58:35

858

632.000

13:47:39

823

632.400

13:43:24

905

632.000

13:38:10

863

632.200

13:32:03

835

633.000

13:29:49

917

632.200

13:25:51

928

633.200

13:19:16

907

633.200

13:12:55

245

634.000

13:04:55

848

634.000

13:04:55

575

634.000

12:57:19

769

634.600

12:44:58

909

634.600

12:33:23

749

635.000

12:29:53

742

633.400

12:15:01

100

633.400

12:15:01

783

633.400

12:06:27

14

633.000

12:02:18

826

633.400

12:02:00

818

633.200

11:53:01

12

633.200

11:53:01

925

633.400

11:47:26

776

632.800

11:34:44

270

633.200

11:25:43

492

633.200

11:25:43

747

633.400

11:12:20

898

635.000

11:03:19

912

633.800

10:48:44

773

634.800

10:44:57

896

634.800

10:40:45

852

634.400

10:34:42

667

634.000

10:28:20

265

634.000

10:28:20

830

634.000

10:19:42

790

633.200

10:05:07

324

634.600

10:02:57

522

634.400

10:02:57

826

633.800

09:52:55

237

633.800

09:49:22

779

633.800

09:49:22

852

633.800

09:49:22

1130

633.200

09:30:06

824

633.600

09:29:40

819

633.600

09:29:40

5

633.600

09:29:40

925

631.200

09:10:40

846

631.200

08:54:53

73

631.200

08:54:53

352

631.800

08:54:50

473

631.800

08:54:50

206

630.000

08:49:22

655

630.000

08:49:22

824

630.000

08:44:30

71

630.000

08:44:30

853

632.400

08:39:29

429

633.200

08:32:46

386

633.200

08:32:46

815

634.000

08:30:25

32

634.000

08:30:25

2

634.200

08:24:58

902

634.200

08:24:58

296

634.800

08:15:43

538

634.800

08:15:43

89

634.600

08:13:57

837

636.200

08:12:45

96

636.600

08:09:30

759

636.600

08:09:30

869

637.800

08:09:10

759

638.000

08:09:10


© 2024 PR Newswire
