Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
3 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 632.132p. The highest price paid per share was 638.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 625.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,051,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,600,604. Rightmove holds 11,401,687 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
408
626.600
16:07:53
774
626.600
16:07:52
614
626.600
16:07:52
770
625.400
16:03:10
532
626.000
15:59:41
348
626.000
15:59:41
864
627.800
15:56:01
918
628.400
15:54:52
628
627.800
15:49:23
302
627.800
15:49:23
918
627.600
15:46:06
179
629.400
15:40:45
750
629.400
15:40:45
927
629.600
15:36:32
1017
629.400
15:35:13
848
629.000
15:30:05
892
630.000
15:25:24
830
631.000
15:22:32
185
631.800
15:18:29
642
631.800
15:18:29
760
631.400
15:16:09
887
633.200
15:12:25
855
633.200
15:12:25
778
633.200
15:12:25
879
631.600
15:03:52
896
632.000
15:02:07
796
632.600
15:01:07
271
632.600
15:01:07
600
632.600
15:01:07
821
630.200
14:51:06
360
630.400
14:47:36
200
630.400
14:47:36
282
630.400
14:47:18
399
630.400
14:45:07
351
630.400
14:45:07
795
630.800
14:43:48
788
630.600
14:39:24
158
631.000
14:36:21
600
631.000
14:36:21
717
631.000
14:36:21
525
631.000
14:36:21
153
631.200
14:36:18
157
631.200
14:36:10
440
631.200
14:36:06
157
631.200
14:36:06
829
630.200
14:27:07
807
630.400
14:24:59
17
630.400
14:24:59
855
631.200
14:16:41
303
631.400
14:15:50
626
631.400
14:15:50
756
631.200
14:10:13
912
631.800
13:58:35
858
632.000
13:47:39
823
632.400
13:43:24
905
632.000
13:38:10
863
632.200
13:32:03
835
633.000
13:29:49
917
632.200
13:25:51
928
633.200
13:19:16
907
633.200
13:12:55
245
634.000
13:04:55
848
634.000
13:04:55
575
634.000
12:57:19
769
634.600
12:44:58
909
634.600
12:33:23
749
635.000
12:29:53
742
633.400
12:15:01
100
633.400
12:15:01
783
633.400
12:06:27
14
633.000
12:02:18
826
633.400
12:02:00
818
633.200
11:53:01
12
633.200
11:53:01
925
633.400
11:47:26
776
632.800
11:34:44
270
633.200
11:25:43
492
633.200
11:25:43
747
633.400
11:12:20
898
635.000
11:03:19
912
633.800
10:48:44
773
634.800
10:44:57
896
634.800
10:40:45
852
634.400
10:34:42
667
634.000
10:28:20
265
634.000
10:28:20
830
634.000
10:19:42
790
633.200
10:05:07
324
634.600
10:02:57
522
634.400
10:02:57
826
633.800
09:52:55
237
633.800
09:49:22
779
633.800
09:49:22
852
633.800
09:49:22
1130
633.200
09:30:06
824
633.600
09:29:40
819
633.600
09:29:40
5
633.600
09:29:40
925
631.200
09:10:40
846
631.200
08:54:53
73
631.200
08:54:53
352
631.800
08:54:50
473
631.800
08:54:50
206
630.000
08:49:22
655
630.000
08:49:22
824
630.000
08:44:30
71
630.000
08:44:30
853
632.400
08:39:29
429
633.200
08:32:46
386
633.200
08:32:46
815
634.000
08:30:25
32
634.000
08:30:25
2
634.200
08:24:58
902
634.200
08:24:58
296
634.800
08:15:43
538
634.800
08:15:43
89
634.600
08:13:57
837
636.200
08:12:45
96
636.600
08:09:30
759
636.600
08:09:30
869
637.800
08:09:10
759
638.000
08:09:10