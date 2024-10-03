Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Voltalia: Helexia commissioned new solar rooftops in Romania

Helexia commissioned new solar rooftops in Romania

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that Helexia, its subsidiary, invested in 28 solar rooftops across Romania, for a total of 12.8 megawatts, which are now in operation

The solar rooftops are located on stores operated by Auchan Retail (16 stores) and Leroy Merlin (12 stores). With an estimated annual output exceeding 14 gigawatt hours, the solar rooftops will meet around 20-30% of each store's energy consumption. Auchan Retail and Leroy Merlin will save annually over 8,000 tons of CO2 emissions while reducing their energy bills.

The installed capacity of 12.8 megawatts spans more than 63,000 square meters, the equivalent of approximately 9 soccer fields, on which 27.000 photovoltaic panels have been installed.

In Romania as well as in its other countries of operation1, Helexia oversees the development, construction, and maintenance of solar rooftops as a service provider or, as it is the case in Romania for Auchan Retail and Leroy Merlin, as an owner of the solar rooftops.

"It is a privilege to expand our partnership with Leroy Merlin and Auchan Retail. Today, as we inaugurate these projects, we are proud to provide our long term partners with clean and competitive energy solutions" declares Benjamin Simonis, CEO of Helexia Group.

"Congratulations to the Helexia teams on completing this series of projects in Romania. Helexia's and Voltalia's pipelines of future projects in the country will benefit from this first success" comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2024 Turnover, October 23 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group generates and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia also offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

With over 2,000 employees in more than 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index for responsible mid-cap companies.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		Seitosei Actifn
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

1 Press release dated July 24, 2024


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
