DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Oct-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 3 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 249,707 Highest price paid per share: 134.00p Lowest price paid per share: 130.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.4040p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,901,041 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,901,041) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.4040p 249,707

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 600 131.50 08:45:56 00071618158TRLO0 XLON 10808 131.50 08:45:56 00071618159TRLO0 XLON 5700 133.50 08:49:26 00071618466TRLO0 XLON 400 133.50 08:49:26 00071618467TRLO0 XLON 3113 133.50 08:55:27 00071618839TRLO0 XLON 1562 133.50 08:55:27 00071618838TRLO0 XLON 3670 133.50 08:55:27 00071618840TRLO0 XLON 6604 133.50 09:44:31 00071621733TRLO0 XLON 95 133.50 09:44:31 00071621734TRLO0 XLON 1100 133.50 09:49:52 00071621905TRLO0 XLON 7309 134.00 11:17:37 00071624703TRLO0 XLON 57 134.00 12:07:37 00071625966TRLO0 XLON 6263 134.00 12:07:37 00071625967TRLO0 XLON 37 133.50 13:18:09 00071627583TRLO0 XLON 2396 133.50 13:18:09 00071627585TRLO0 XLON 4727 133.50 13:18:09 00071627584TRLO0 XLON 3795 133.00 13:23:22 00071627818TRLO0 XLON 1200 133.00 13:23:22 00071627817TRLO0 XLON 159 132.00 14:15:21 00071629299TRLO0 XLON 6212 132.00 14:15:21 00071629300TRLO0 XLON 6946 131.00 14:50:00 00071630657TRLO0 XLON 2118 131.00 14:51:00 00071630688TRLO0 XLON 1800 131.50 14:52:12 00071630732TRLO0 XLON 1800 131.50 14:52:12 00071630733TRLO0 XLON 92 131.50 14:52:15 00071630735TRLO0 XLON 9732 132.00 14:56:58 00071631036TRLO0 XLON 3525 132.00 14:56:58 00071631035TRLO0 XLON 1124 132.00 14:56:58 00071631039TRLO0 XLON 514 132.00 14:56:58 00071631038TRLO0 XLON 3518 132.00 14:56:58 00071631037TRLO0 XLON 824 133.00 15:10:22 00071631659TRLO0 XLON 6436 133.00 15:14:11 00071631900TRLO0 XLON 1120 133.00 15:22:02 00071632611TRLO0 XLON 5613 133.00 15:22:02 00071632612TRLO0 XLON 7199 133.00 15:26:55 00071633097TRLO0 XLON 65000 132.50 15:29:25 00071633458TRLO0 XLON 187 133.00 15:36:55 00071634233TRLO0 XLON 2760 133.00 15:36:55 00071634232TRLO0 XLON 1116 133.00 15:36:55 00071634231TRLO0 XLON 7589 130.50 15:42:41 00071634553TRLO0 XLON 1164 131.50 15:42:41 00071634555TRLO0 XLON 1489 131.50 15:42:41 00071634554TRLO0 XLON 4821 131.50 15:42:41 00071634557TRLO0 XLON 1523 131.50 15:42:41 00071634556TRLO0 XLON 356 131.50 15:47:12 00071634819TRLO0 XLON 7609 131.50 15:50:19 00071635047TRLO0 XLON 7088 131.50 15:50:19 00071635048TRLO0 XLON 2000 131.50 16:09:21 00071636938TRLO0 XLON 2 132.00 16:10:30 00071637015TRLO0 XLON 7 132.00 16:10:30 00071637014TRLO0 XLON 13 132.00 16:10:30 00071637013TRLO0 XLON 323 132.00 16:10:30 00071637012TRLO0 XLON 797 132.00 16:10:30 00071637011TRLO0 XLON 1265 132.00 16:10:30 00071637010TRLO0 XLON 951 132.00 16:10:30 00071637009TRLO0 XLON 261 132.00 16:10:30 00071637008TRLO0 XLON 172 132.00 16:10:30 00071637016TRLO0 XLON 1 132.00 16:10:30 00071637018TRLO0 XLON 57 132.00 16:10:30 00071637017TRLO0 XLON 6 132.00 16:10:30 00071637019TRLO0 XLON 42 132.00 16:10:30 00071637020TRLO0 XLON 2000 132.00 16:10:30 00071637021TRLO0 XLON 821 132.50 16:10:33 00071637024TRLO0 XLON 1503 132.50 16:10:33 00071637023TRLO0 XLON 357 132.50 16:10:33 00071637022TRLO0 XLON 7588 132.50 16:10:48 00071637026TRLO0 XLON 17 132.50 16:11:06 00071637044TRLO0 XLON 88 132.50 16:11:06 00071637043TRLO0 XLON 851 132.50 16:11:06 00071637042TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)