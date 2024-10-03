Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Markel Group announces date and location for 2025 Reunion

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it will hold its 2025 Reunion at the University of Richmond Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia on May 20 and May 21, 2025.

Markel Group logo

The business component of the Reunion, The Meeting (formerly known as the Annual Shareholders' Meeting), will take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET. At The Meeting, Markel Group will celebrate its associates, share insights and answer your questions about the business.

The Reunion involves multiple events, such as our 2nd annual "Crawl, Walk, & Run" along the James River (a picturesque 2- and 4- mile run or walk). We will offer many panels led by leaders of the Markel Group, and others whose life and work embody elements of the Markel Style, part of what we call The Forum. We will have our Meeting where we take your investor questions from the audience. The Reunion culminates, on the University of Richmond Football field, with a fun celebration, replete with a live musical act, refreshments and food trucks.

"We look forward to seeing many members of the extended Markel Group family at this year's Reunion," said Chief Executive Officer Tom Gayner. "The Reunion is a time where we come together, learn from our engaged partners and have a whole lot of fun. We hope to see you there."

Anyone interested in attending The Meeting and related events are encouraged to visit http://www.MKLReunion.com to learn more. Note that you do not have to be a shareholder to attend.

About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit www.mklgroup.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077105/Markel_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-group-announces-date-and-location-for-2025-reunion-302266246.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
