Signing Ceremony of China-Kazakhstan Digital Trade Key Project by WELOCK and ApartX in Global Digital Trade Expo

On September 25th, the 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo "Digital Trade Night" was held in Hangzhou. The event highlighted important digital trade projects between China and Kazakhstan, injecting constant momentum into economic and trade cooperation between the two sides. During the event, the much-anticipated signing ceremony for the "China-Kazakhstan Digital Trade Key Project" was officially launched.

Important witnesses of the signing ceremony included:

Zhaslan Madiyev (Minister)

Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Yao Gaoyuan

Mayor of Hangzhou

Avazhan Mukanova (Director of the Department of International Cooperation)

Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Shuang Dehui

Deputy Director General of Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce

Ms. Wu Yuli and Mr. Kanat went on stage as the signing representatives of the China-Kazakhstan airEkey Hotel Self Check-In Project to sign the contract. This ceremony marked a new stage in the development of Shenzhen Myhand Industrial Co., Ltd. and ApartX Ltd. of Kazakhstan.

By combining WELOCK smart lock with ApartX software, the project provides customers with a new airEkey Self Check-In and Check-Out Experience, which enhances customer convenience. It also makes hotel management more efficient, reduces operating costs and enhances the customer experience, which is an important trend in intelligent hotel management. This innovation will also encourage more tourists to explore the cultures and customs of both sides, injecting new vitality into the tourism industry between China and Kazakhstan.

We look forward to the fruitful results of this cooperative project, which will further deepen trade and cultural exchanges between China and Kazakhstan.

For more information, please check: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJcFGCNoYQE

