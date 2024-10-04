Anzeige
04.10.2024 06:06 Uhr
Olymptrade hits its 10th year with a focus on care that counts

BELMONT, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olymptrade, an online trading platform, is marking its 10th anniversary with a refreshed look and renewed focus on supporting its traders across the globe. As part of the milestone, Olymptrade has unveiled its new name, logo and redesigned platform, including a streamlined Olymptrade login page - all under the slogan, "Care that counts."

Olymptrade hits its 10th year with a focus on care that counts.

Olymptrade's rebranding reflects its commitment to making the trading experience smoother and more accessible. Over the past 10 years, more than 100 million traders from 130 countries have chosen Olymptrade for their trading journey. The platform's updated look reinforces its dedication to putting traders first, ensuring they have the support they need to trade with confidence.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Olymptrade is also hosting a series of community events throughout October, giving traders a chance to share their success stories and win prizes. Details about these events can be found on Olymptrade's social media pages.

Olymptrade's rebranding reflects its ongoing focus on delivering a reliable and accessible trading platform and a user-friendly mobile app, all while continuing to support traders at every step of their journey through its philosophy of "Care that counts."

Olymptrade. Care That Counts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521652/Olymptrade_Newswire.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olymptrade-hits-its-10th-year-with-a-focus-on-care-that-counts-302265577.html

