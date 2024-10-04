TGS ASA: TGS Webcast Details for Q3 2024 Presentation

Oslo, Norway (4 October 2024) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence will release its Q3 2024 results at approximately 07:00 a.m. CEST on 24 October 2024. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CEST at House of Oslo, Ruseløkkveien 34 in Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live. Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser, or use the link on the front page of www.tgs.com:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20241024_5/

The Q3 2024 earnings release and presentation will be available on www.newsweb.no and www.tgs.com.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Communication

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

E-mail: investor@tgs.com

