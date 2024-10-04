

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 161.09 against the euro and 191.78 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.04 and 192.80, respectively.



The yen edged up to 171.66 against the Swiss franc, from Thursday's closing value of 172.25.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 146.03, 99.94, 90.71 and 107.75 from yesterday's closing quotes of 146.92, 100.49, 91.26 and 108.37, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 156.00 against the euro, 185.00 against the pound, 166.00 against the franc, 139.00 against the greenback, 96.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 103.00 against the loonie.



