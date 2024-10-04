Anzeige
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM
WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09
Stuttgart
03.10.24
13:39 Uhr
0,113 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
04.10.2024
04.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
97 Leser
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM 
04-Oct-2024 / 06:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
4 October 2024 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the 
Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2024 held yesterday (the "AGM"), all resolutions put to 
the meeting were passed. 
 
The full voting results for the AGM are below. 
 
Resolution  For   Against Withheld % of Votes in Favour % of Votes Against Total Votes Cast 
1       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       390,198 
2       390,198 0    110,000 100.00%       0.00%       390,198 
3       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       390,198 
4       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       390,198 
5       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       390,198 
6       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       390,198 
7       390,198 110,000 0    78.01%        21.99%       390,198 
8       386,198 110,000 4,000  77.83%        22.17%       390,198 
9       386,198 114,000 0    77.21%        22.79%       390,198

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 350862 
EQS News ID:  2001783 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2024 01:58 ET (05:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
