Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of 2024 AGM 04-Oct-2024 / 06:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 October 2024 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Results of Annual General Meeting Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2024 held yesterday (the "AGM"), all resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The full voting results for the AGM are below. Resolution For Against Withheld % of Votes in Favour % of Votes Against Total Votes Cast 1 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 390,198 2 390,198 0 110,000 100.00% 0.00% 390,198 3 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 390,198 4 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 390,198 5 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 390,198 6 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 390,198 7 390,198 110,000 0 78.01% 21.99% 390,198 8 386,198 110,000 4,000 77.83% 22.17% 390,198 9 386,198 114,000 0 77.21% 22.79% 390,198

