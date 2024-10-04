Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
04.10.24
08:06 Uhr
1,932 Euro
+0,022
+1,15 %
Dow Jones News
04.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
04 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 03 October 2024 it purchased a total of 96,737 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     21,737 
                            EUR1.9900 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6700 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9700     GBP1.6660 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9836     GBP1.6670

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,623,316 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,264      1.9700        XDUB     09:30:13      00029278175TRDU1 
2,907      1.9700        XDUB     09:32:26      00029278188TRDU1 
977       1.9700        XDUB     09:32:26      00029278189TRDU1 
449       1.9700        XDUB     09:32:26      00029278190TRDU1 
1,694      1.9700        XDUB     10:17:17      00029278389TRDU1 
378       1.9700        XDUB     10:17:17      00029278388TRDU1 
1,400      1.9880        XDUB     12:46:44      00029278859TRDU1 
1,306      1.9880        XDUB     12:46:44      00029278860TRDU1 
2,706      1.9880        XDUB     12:46:44      00029278861TRDU1 
273       1.9900        XDUB     12:50:04      00029278870TRDU1 
1,938      1.9900        XDUB     12:50:04      00029278869TRDU1 
273       1.9900        XDUB     12:50:04      00029278868TRDU1 
133       1.9900        XDUB     12:50:04      00029278867TRDU1 
510       1.9900        XDUB     12:50:04      00029278871TRDU1 
1,834      1.9900        XDUB     12:50:04      00029278873TRDU1 
1,834      1.9900        XDUB     12:50:04      00029278872TRDU1 
510       1.9900        XDUB     12:50:05      00029278874TRDU1 
900       1.9900        XDUB     12:50:16      00029278875TRDU1 
1,297      1.9900        XDUB     12:57:09      00029278921TRDU1 
2,723      1.9900        XDUB     12:57:09      00029278920TRDU1 
4,157      1.9880        XDUB     12:57:09      00029278922TRDU1 
2,288      1.9760        XDUB     13:28:35      00029279074TRDU1 
1,951      1.9780        XDUB     13:39:24      00029279173TRDU1 
1,902      1.9820        XDUB     14:15:47      00029279307TRDU1 
190       1.9820        XDUB     14:15:47      00029279306TRDU1 
3,890      1.9800        XDUB     14:21:28      00029279381TRDU1 
1,946      1.9800        XDUB     14:21:28      00029279380TRDU1 
2,260      1.9820        XDUB     14:45:24      00029279652TRDU1 
4,065      1.9840        XDUB     14:51:27      00029279699TRDU1 
1,803      1.9900        XDUB     15:13:16      00029279921TRDU1 
171       1.9900        XDUB     15:13:16      00029279920TRDU1 
1,964      1.9880        XDUB     15:13:16      00029279922TRDU1 
2,324      1.9880        XDUB     15:29:07      00029280379TRDU1 
1,976      1.9880        XDUB     15:38:14      00029280634TRDU1 
1,944      1.9880        XDUB     15:38:14      00029280633TRDU1 
212       1.9880        XDUB     15:51:46      00029281185TRDU1 
391       1.9880        XDUB     15:51:46      00029281184TRDU1 
1,622      1.9880        XDUB     15:51:46      00029281183TRDU1 
780       1.9860        XDUB     15:58:29      00029281339TRDU1 
587       1.9860        XDUB     15:58:29      00029281338TRDU1 
1,524      1.9860        XDUB     15:58:29      00029281337TRDU1 
1,546      1.9860        XDUB     15:58:29      00029281336TRDU1 
1,568      1.9860        XDUB     16:13:41      00029281525TRDU1 
2,968      1.9860        XDUB     16:13:41      00029281524TRDU1 
2,665      1.9840        XDUB     16:25:46      00029282048TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,435      1.6660        XLON     14:45:24      00029279653TRDU1 
640       1.6660        XLON     14:45:24      00029279654TRDU1 
3,392      1.6660        XLON     14:45:24      00029279655TRDU1 
1,087      1.6700        XLON     15:13:16      00029279923TRDU1 
992       1.6700        XLON     15:13:23      00029279930TRDU1 
1        1.6680        XLON     15:30:05      00029280388TRDU1 
1,595      1.6680        XLON     15:30:05      00029280387TRDU1 
700       1.6680        XLON     15:30:05      00029280386TRDU1 
105       1.6680        XLON     15:30:05      00029280385TRDU1 
1,270      1.6680        XLON     15:30:05      00029280389TRDU1 
780       1.6680        XLON     15:30:05      00029280390TRDU1 
2,148      1.6680        XLON     15:59:19      00029281344TRDU1 
2,183      1.6660        XLON     15:59:20      00029281345TRDU1 
2,232      1.6660        XLON     16:16:24      00029281590TRDU1 
2,177      1.6660        XLON     16:16:24      00029281589TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  350861 
EQS News ID:  2001753 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2001753&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
