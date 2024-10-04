DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 03 October 2024, it purchased a total of 173,694 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 03/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 173,694 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.03 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.07 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.0490

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,119,658 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,119,658 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 2,104 4.0650 08:19:59 1J4X9SZPY Euronext Dublin 138 4.0650 08:19:59 1J4X9SZPZ Euronext Dublin 1,342 4.0650 08:19:59 1J4X9SZQ0 Euronext Dublin 800 4.0400 08:35:59 1J4X9T03I Euronext Dublin 274 4.0400 08:35:59 1J4X9T03J Euronext Dublin 997 4.0350 09:27:59 1J4X9T1ND Euronext Dublin 1,604 4.0350 09:27:59 1J4X9T1NC Euronext Dublin 1,639 4.0400 10:31:59 1J4X9T315 Euronext Dublin 689 4.0400 10:31:59 1J4X9T316 Euronext Dublin 1,426 4.0400 10:31:59 1J4X9T317 Euronext Dublin 400 4.0400 10:31:59 1J4X9T318 Euronext Dublin 400 4.0400 10:31:59 1J4X9T319 Euronext Dublin 515 4.0400 10:31:59 1J4X9T31A Euronext Dublin 3,192 4.0650 11:04:27 1J4X9T3SC Euronext Dublin 81 4.0600 11:05:20 1J4X9T3TY Euronext Dublin 1,242 4.0600 11:05:20 1J4X9T3TZ Euronext Dublin 824 4.0500 12:39:07 1J4X9T5CG Euronext Dublin 336 4.0500 12:39:07 1J4X9T5CH Euronext Dublin 431 4.0500 12:39:07 1J4X9T5CI Euronext Dublin 2,456 4.0500 12:47:58 1J4X9T5HG Euronext Dublin 217 4.0500 12:47:58 1J4X9T5HH Euronext Dublin 541 4.0500 12:47:58 1J4X9T5HI Euronext Dublin 355 4.0500 12:47:58 1J4X9T5HJ Euronext Dublin 873 4.0500 12:47:58 1J4X9T5HL Euronext Dublin 1,199 4.0500 12:47:58 1J4X9T5HK Euronext Dublin 1,186 4.0500 12:47:59 1J4X9T5HM Euronext Dublin 1,344 4.0500 12:47:59 1J4X9T5HN Euronext Dublin 2,659 4.0400 13:12:31 1J4X9T5TW Euronext Dublin 3,604 4.0400 13:12:31 1J4X9T5TY Euronext Dublin 3,402 4.0400 13:12:31 1J4X9T5TZ Euronext Dublin 949 4.0400 13:12:31 1J4X9T5TX Euronext Dublin 400 4.0400 13:12:31 1J4X9T5U1 Euronext Dublin 273 4.0400 13:12:31 1J4X9T5U2 Euronext Dublin 1,398 4.0400 13:12:31 1J4X9T5U3 Euronext Dublin 1,347 4.0400 13:12:31 1J4X9T5U4 Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)