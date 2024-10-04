Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
04.10.24
08:06 Uhr
4,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0154,06508:46
Dow Jones News
04.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 03 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 173,694 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 03/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   173,694 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.03 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.07 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.0490

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,119,658 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,119,658 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
2,104             4.0650         08:19:59         1J4X9SZPY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
138              4.0650         08:19:59         1J4X9SZPZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,342             4.0650         08:19:59         1J4X9SZQ0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
800              4.0400         08:35:59         1J4X9T03I        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
274              4.0400         08:35:59         1J4X9T03J        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
997              4.0350         09:27:59         1J4X9T1ND        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,604             4.0350         09:27:59         1J4X9T1NC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,639             4.0400         10:31:59         1J4X9T315        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
689              4.0400         10:31:59         1J4X9T316        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,426             4.0400         10:31:59         1J4X9T317        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0400         10:31:59         1J4X9T318        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0400         10:31:59         1J4X9T319        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
515              4.0400         10:31:59         1J4X9T31A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,192             4.0650         11:04:27         1J4X9T3SC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
81              4.0600         11:05:20         1J4X9T3TY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,242             4.0600         11:05:20         1J4X9T3TZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
824              4.0500         12:39:07         1J4X9T5CG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
336              4.0500         12:39:07         1J4X9T5CH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
431              4.0500         12:39:07         1J4X9T5CI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,456             4.0500         12:47:58         1J4X9T5HG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
217              4.0500         12:47:58         1J4X9T5HH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
541              4.0500         12:47:58         1J4X9T5HI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
355              4.0500         12:47:58         1J4X9T5HJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
873              4.0500         12:47:58         1J4X9T5HL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,199             4.0500         12:47:58         1J4X9T5HK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,186             4.0500         12:47:59         1J4X9T5HM        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,344             4.0500         12:47:59         1J4X9T5HN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,659             4.0400         13:12:31         1J4X9T5TW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,604             4.0400         13:12:31         1J4X9T5TY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,402             4.0400         13:12:31         1J4X9T5TZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
949              4.0400         13:12:31         1J4X9T5TX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0400         13:12:31         1J4X9T5U1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
273              4.0400         13:12:31         1J4X9T5U2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,398             4.0400         13:12:31         1J4X9T5U3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,347             4.0400         13:12:31         1J4X9T5U4        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
