DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (KLMG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.5835 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 845504 CODE: KLMG LN ISIN: LU1563455630 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563455630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG LN Sequence No.: 350954 EQS News ID: 2002003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)