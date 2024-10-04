HONG KONG, Oct 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Film Development Council, Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) are jointly organising Hong Kong Films @ Busan 2024 at the Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM) on 5-8 October during the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).The campaign aims to promote Hong Kong film industry and facilitate exchanges and collaboration with Asian and international players. To achieve this end, Hong Kong, we will set up the Hong Kong Pavilion at ACFM. In addition, there will be an exhibition, seminars, a master class and networking events. This evening's Hong Kong Night will allow Hong Kong industry representatives to connect and forge partnerships with their peers from Korea, Asia and beyond.The Hong Kong Pavilion, which is sponsored by Hong Kong Film Development Council, will bring together leading distributors and production companies from Hong Kong. These include Cappu Films, Edko Films, Emperor Motion Pictures, Golden Scene, Mei Ah Entertainment Group, mm2 Studios Hong Kong and One Cool Pictures. Also, the Asian Film Awards Academy, the Industry Office of Hong Kong International Film Festival Society and Metason Limited will be present to exchange ideas with international business partners and foster collaboration.Hong Kong as an important link for co-productions in AsiaThe seminars are platforms for Hong Kong's industry insiders to share insights and market trends. Media Asia Group Co-Founder John Chong, a veteran producer, will share his experiences at the Opportunities in HK-Asia Co-Production seminar on 6 October. Jeffrey Chan, CEO of Just Creative Studio, and other speakers will share their insights on project development, production, film financing and distribution of co-production projects.Another seminar, Hong Kong Co-production Funding and Location Insights, will be held on 7 October. Cindy Chan, Head of Film Production of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, will introduce the Hong Kong-Europe-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme. Chu Chen On, Executive Producer of October Pictures Limited, will share his experiences in providing location support services for major international films in Hong Kong.These seminars aim to promote the edge of Hong Kong as an East-meets-West Centre for International Cultural Exchange, with extensive film production resources and rich experiences in film production in Mainland China to international filmmakers.Hong Kong film selected for BIFF New CurrentsMany emerging Hong Kong directors have come to the fore in recent years. Among them is Chan Oliver Siu Kuen, who won Best New Director at the 38th Hong Kong Film Awards for her debut feature Still Human. She is the director, screenwriter and producer of her second feature on the challenges of motherhood called Montages of a Modern Motherhood. It is selected for the New Currents section of this year's BIFF and will be world premiered at the festival. The cast includes Hedwig Tam and Lo Chun Yip.Hong Kong film companies will be presenting their latest films in Busan too. They include:- One Cool Pictures' The Trier of Fact by Calvin Tong, an action film starring Louis Koo, Eddie Peng, Raymond Lam and Chrissie Chau;- Edko Films' Cesium Fallout by Anthony Pun, Hong Kong's first film about a radiation disaster, starring Andy Lau, Bai Yu and Karen Mok;- Emperor Motion Pictures' The Last Dance by Anselm Chan, which explores the issues of life and death, co-starring two generations of comedians, Dayo Wong and Michael Hui; and- Mei Ah Entertainment Group's Last Song For You by Jill Leung, starring Ekin Cheng, Ian Chan and Natalie Hsu. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Hong Kong Film Development CouncilThe Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC) was established on 15 April 2007. The main role of FDC is to advise the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism on the policy, strategy and institutional arrangement for the promotion and development of the film industry, as well as the use and allocation of public funds to support the industry.https://www.fdc.gov.hkCultural and Creative Industries Development AgencyThe Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.
www.ccidahk.gov.hk