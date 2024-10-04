Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 12:42 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 30 September 2024 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Al Rajhi Bank

6.40%

Naspers

5.90%

Firstrand

4.78%

Capitec

4.19%

Qatar National Bank

3.30%

Saudi Basic Industries

3.09%

The Saudi National Bank

3.06%

Saudi Telecom

3.00%

National Bank of Kuwait

2.87%

Adnoc Drilling Company

2.53%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 September 2024 was as follows:

Saudi Arabia

28.53%

South Africa

25.35%

United Arab Emirates

11.08%

Poland

9.16%

Turkey

4.63%

Hungary

4.40%

Greece

4.38%

Qatar

3.87%

Kuwait

3.28%

Czechia

1.42%

Russia

0.00%

Cash and other net assets

3.90%

TOTAL

100.00%

For any enquiries please contact:

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


© 2024 PR Newswire
