TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04
4 October 2024
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Re: Tender Results
The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare the following in relation to the Company's quarterly tender for the period ending 30 September 2024 (the "Tender NAV Determination Date"):
- Total number of Tendered Shares as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:
404,301 Shares
- Number of Tendered Shares purchased by Deutsche Numis:
404,301 Shares
- Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at the Tender NAV Determination Date:
83.67 pence per Ordinary Share
- Average price paid for Tendered Shares by Deutsche Numis:
84.00 pence per Ordinary Share
- Pro Rata Scaling Back due to aggregate Tender Requests exceeding Quarterly Restriction/Annual Restriction:
None - not applicable
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000
George Shiel
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson