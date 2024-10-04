BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The October edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Scotiabank, Finastra and Fiserv.

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is highly regarded by voices within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Scotiabank's Matthew Parker-Jones who discusses the global transaction banking initiatives he has spearheaded at the Canadian multinational bank.

"We created a dedicated partnerships team working with the fintech community."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Finastra, Fiserv, OpenText and TCS. Plus, the Top 10 Fintech Hubs

