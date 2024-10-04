Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 13:18 Uhr
89 Leser
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The October edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Scotiabank, Finastra and Fiserv.

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is highly regarded by voices within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Scotiabank's Matthew Parker-Jones who discusses the global transaction banking initiatives he has spearheaded at the Canadian multinational bank.

"We created a dedicated partnerships team working with the fintech community."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Finastra, Fiserv, OpenText and TCS. Plus, the Top 10 Fintech Hubs

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-october-edition-of-fintech-magazine-302267661.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
