Thunes Wins Big at Pay360 Awards 2024 - Taking Home Three Prestigious Titles

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary triple win at the 2024 Pay360 Awards in London. These highly respected accolades recognize outstanding contributions to the payments industry, and Thunes is proud to be recognized across three major categories:

Best B2B Payments Programme

Leading Financial Services or Payments Organisation

Best International Payments, Remittance or Use of FX

This achievement highlights Thunes' unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in financial services, solidifying our role as a key player in reshaping global payments. The recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team and all Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network that enable us to move money around the world, with unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies.

Mathieu Limousi, Chief Marketing Officer at Thunes, commented: "We are incredibly honored to receive these awards, which acknowledge our efforts to continuously expand and deepen our proprietary Direct Global Network, which serves Financial Institutions, Super Apps, Fintech Innovators, Gig Economy Giants and Money Transmitters worldwide. This win reaffirms our belief that the future of payments lies in breaking the barriers of payment interoperability, and we remain committed to driving the industry forward."

The Pay360 Awards, organized by The Payments Association, is one of the industry's most anticipated events, celebrating innovation and success within the payments sector. Thunes' victories across multiple categories highlight its leadership and impact in driving forward-thinking solutions for global payments.

Chloé Mayenobe, President and COO at Thunes, added: "As we celebrate this exciting milestone, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our exceptional team of Thunesters and all Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network whose passion and collaboration made this achievement possible. Together, we are building the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 13 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Sao Paulo and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

