

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's monthly jobs reports might be of interest to investors on Friday.



Market is closely watching Israel and Iran's attacks and its impact on oil industry. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 61.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 68.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished the day modestly lower. While the Nasdaq edged down 6.65 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 17,918.48, the S&P 500 slipped 9.60 points or 0.2 percent to 5,699.94 and the narrower Dow fell 184.93 points or 0.4 percent to 42,011.59.



On the economic front, the Employment Situation for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 132,500, while it was up 142,000 in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 805 and the U.S. rig count was 587.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday.



Shanghai was closed for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.82 percent to 22,736.87.



Japanese markets edged up slightly. The Nikkei average inched up 0.22 percent to 38,635.62. The broader Topix index settled 0.39 percent higher at 2,694.07.



Australian markets ended notably lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.67 percent to 8,150 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.68 percent lower at 8,416.60.



