Carnival PLC - BLOCK LISTING RETURN
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date: 04 October 2024
|Name of applicant:
|Carnival plc
|Name of scheme:
|Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 April 2024
|To:
|30 September2024
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|96,357
|Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|5,640
|Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|90,717
|Name of contact:
|Jessica Del Pino
|Telephone number of contact:
|+1-305-406-5268
