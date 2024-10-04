

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has listed the first mpox in vitro diagnostic (IVD) under its Emergency Use Listing procedure, an important step in improving global access to mpox testing.



The UN health agency gave approval for emergency use of the Alinity m MPXV assay, manufactured by Abbott Molecular Inc. According to WHO, it will be pivotal in expanding diagnostic capacity in countries facing mpox outbreaks, where the need for quick and accurate testing has risen sharply. Early diagnosis of mpox enables timely treatment and care, and control of the virus.



Limited testing capacity and delays in confirming mpox cases are contributing to the continued spread of the virus in Africa. In 2024, more than 30,000 suspected cases have been reported across the region, with the highest numbers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, and Nigeria. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, only 37 percent of suspected cases have been tested this year.



The Alinity m MPXV assay is a real-time PCR test that enables detection of monkeypox virus DNA from human skin lesion swabs. By detecting DNA from pustular or vesicular rash samples, laboratory and health workers can confirm suspected mpox cases efficiently and effectively.



