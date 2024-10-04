Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40NG9 | ISIN: US83548R4020 | Ticker-Symbol: H3D0
NASDAQ
04.10.24
16:54 Uhr
5,220 US-Dollar
+0,055
+1,06 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2024 14:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.: Sonnet BioTherapeutics to Receive Non-Dilutive Funding Through New Jersey Tax Certificate Transfer and Australia R&D Tax Incentive Programs

PRINCETON, NJ, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sonnet") (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, today announced it has received preliminary approval for a tax credit from the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). Sonnet received approval of its application to sell up to $8,143,144 of its New Jersey State net operating losses (NOLs) and $62,810 of its New Jersey State research and development (R&D) tax credits for proceeds of up to $0.795 million through the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program, subject to execution of such sale. Sonnet also expects to receive a $0.7 million net cash refund from the R&D Tax Incentive Program in Australia.

Pankaj Mohan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet commented, "We are grateful for NJEDA's continued support of the biotechnology industry and to be one of the recipients to benefit from the New Jersey Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program. With the addition of the net cash refund from the Australian R&D Tax Incentive Program, this will provide Sonnet with non-dilutive capital to continue to direct our resources towards advancing our pipeline of targeted immunotherapeutic drugs."

The Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program administered by the NJEDA enables qualified companies to sell up to $20 million of their unused New Jersey NOLs and R&D tax credits to unaffiliated, profit-generating corporate taxpayers in the State of New Jersey. The Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program is designed to allow technology and biotechnology companies with NOLs to turn their tax losses and credits into cash proceeds to fund more R&D, expand its workforce and cover other allowable expenditures. Sonnet is one of several biotechnology/technology companies to qualify in this competitive process to share in the funding this year.

The Australian R&D Tax Incentive Program allows certain companies to claim a significant percentage of their costs related to R&D activities they have or are planning to undertake in Australia.

The Company expects to receive the Australian net cash refund before calendar year end 2024 and the proceeds from the sale of its New Jersey NOLs and R&D tax credits before the end of the first calendar quarter of 2025, subject to execution of such sale.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the proceeds from the Company's New Jersey State NOLs and R&D tax credits, the Company's Australia net cash refund, the outcome of the Company's clinical trials, the Company's cash runway, the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
SONN@jtcir.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.